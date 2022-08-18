Gotransverse Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Top Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), the leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, today announced that the company has been named to the Constellation ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms for Q3 2022. This is the eighth consecutive year that Gotransverse has made the ShortList, which recognizes technology vendors and innovators reinventing operations and transforming business models for early adopters and fast-follower organizations.



The ShortList™ identifies leading solutions providers through conversations with early adopter customers, independent market research, and briefings with vendors and partners. To qualify for the ShortList™ of Smart Services Digital Monetization Platforms, vendors must support at least 10 out of 14 criteria, including account management, alerts, billing, complex workflows, configure/price/quote (CPQ), contracts, financials, invoicing, integration and orchestration, partner platforms, pricing, product catalogs, reporting and analytics, and marketplace or trading network support. The ShortList for digital monetization platforms is published annually and is designed to inform decision-makers and executives responsible for matrix commerce.

“Digital monetization platforms are revolutionizing revenue models across all industries. As global enterprises seek to monetize their innovation and speed their time to revenue, the need for a disruptive billing solution is critical. Legacy monetization systems lack the flexibility and agility to compete in the growing subscription economy,” said James Messer, CEO of Gotransverse. “Gotransverse was designed from the start as a SaaS billing platform that can adapt to the rapidly changing needs of today’s digital business models. Being included in this year’s Constellation ShortList validates Gotransverse’s value as a monetization solution for today’s business.”

Gotransverse is an intelligent billing platform that implements subscription and consumption pricing at hyper-scale volumes. Gotransverse’s platform is designed to help businesses increase revenue and shorten product and service time-to-market through automation. Gotransverse also enables rapid scalability through its native cloud architecture. Gotransverse readily integrates with other business systems to facilitate workflow and data integrity.

“Organizations must reconsider how they balance business models, work/life priorities, and new market conditions during the uncertain climate of the Great Refactoring,” said R “Ray” Wang, chairman and founder at Constellation Research. “Constellation’s ShortLists reflect the top vendors that matter most to our network of buy-side clients. We publish ShortLists to expedite the decision-making process for leaders making critical vendor selections, so they can find the right partners to enable their business success."

Constellation Research advises leaders on leveraging disruptive technologies to achieve business model transformation and streamline business processes. Products and services named to the Constellation ShortList meet the threshold criteria for this category as determined through client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share, and internal research. The portfolio is updated at least once per year as the analyst team deems necessary based on market conditions.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Disclaimer

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

