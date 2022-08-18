Global Agricultural Robots Market to Generate USD 35.93 Billion by 2030, Outlines a New Report by Next Move Strategy Consulting

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Next Move Strategy Consulting, the global agricultural robots market generated USD 7.57 billion in 2021, is projected to generate USD 35.93 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics in terms of driving forces, restrains, and opportunities. Moreover, each segment and its sub-segments are analyzed based on regions and their respective countries in the research to offer insights and devise steps to be taken for achieving sustainable growth.

The research provides the Covid-19 analysis along with the impact on the global agricultural robots market size. Equipping the thorough analysis about every aspect of the market in 256 pages accompanied by 141 tables and 111 figures, the report aims to provide detailed guidance for market players, investors, and new entrants to devise the course of action for the future.

Request a free sample: https://www.nextmsc.com/Global-Agricultural-Robots-Market/request-sample

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2030 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 USD 7.57 Billion Market Size in 2030 USD 35.93 Billion CAGR 18.3% No. of Pages 256 Tables 141 Figures 111 Segments covered Type, Application, Component, Farming Type, End Use, and Geography. Drivers Technological advancements such as internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) Benefits such as increased efficiency, minimized labor, and improved crop quality Opportunities Supportive government initiatives that encourage adoption of agricultural robotics Innovative product launches

The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics with drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global agricultural robots market. Technological advancements such as internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI), focus on sustainable development of agricultural land, and benefits such as increased efficiency, minimized labor, and improved crop quality drive the growth of the market. However, high installation cost and lack of internet connectivity restrain the market growth.

Highlighting the opportunities that lead to the expansion of the agricultural robots market share in the next few years, the Lead Analyst for the Semiconductor & Electronics at Next Move Strategy Consulting, stated, “Supportive government initiatives that encourage modern agricultural techniques present new opportunities in the next few years. In addition, innovative product launches create new avenues for the market.”

Buy this report directly from here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/global-agricultural-robots-market

The report provides an extensive segmentation of the global agricultural robots market. Every segment and their sub-segments are analyzed based on regions. The detailed segmentation of the market includes major segments such as type, application, component, farming type, end use, and geography. Based on type, the report further segments the market into driverless tractors, automated harvest robots, milking robots, UAV, and other types. On the basis of application, the report sub-segments the market into dairy management, harvest management, irrigation management, inventory management, soil management, and others. By component, the research sub-divides the market into software, hardware, and services. Based on farming type, the research bifurcates the market into indoor farming and outdoor farming. On the basis of end use, the report further divides the market into field crops, livestocks, fruits & vegetables, and others.

Need a customized report, get in touch with us here: https://www.nextmsc.com/contact

On the basis of geography, the research further divides the global agricultural robots market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. The report highlights that North America dominated the market into 2021, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to adoption of advanced technologies and surge in R&D activities. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow steadily over the forecast period. This is due to supportive government initiatives and adoption of advanced agricultural techniques.

The report analyzes these regions and their respective countries based on each segment and its sub-segments. These insights are helpful in determining the steps to be taken to gain a strong foothold and achieve sustainable growth in the global agricultural robots industry.

If you have any queries, you can enquire before purchasing: https://www.nextmsc.com/Global-Agricultural-Robots-Market/inquire-before-buying

The report provides the comprehensive competitive scenario of the global agricultural robots market by analyzing the leading market players and highlighting strategic development. The leading players of the market analyzed in the research include Agrobot, AGCO Corporation, Blue River Technology, Deere & Company, Naïo Technologies, Lely Industries, Agribotix LLC, Precision Hawk, Trimble, Eagle LLC, Harvest Automation, and IBM.

Buy a full report here: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/global-agricultural-robots-market

Also, Browse Related Reports:

Agriculture Food Labeling System Market by Type (Organic and inorganic), by Distribution Channel (Retail store, Super markets and others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 – 2030

Automotive Robotics Market by Type (SCARA Modular Robots, Articulated Modular Robots, Collaborative Modular Robots, Cartesian Modular Robots, Parallel Modular Robots, and Others), Component (Hardware, Software and Services), Application (Material Handling, Assembly and Diassembly, Welding, Painting, Cutting, Pick & Place and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022–2030

Mobile Robotics Market by Product (UGV, AUV, and AUV), by Component (Hardware, Software, and Support & Service), Application (Logistics & Warehousing, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Domestic, Entertainment, Education, Agriculture & Forestry, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2030

About Us:

Next Move Strategy Consulting is a premier market research and management consulting firm that has been committed to provide strategically analyzed well documented latest research reports to its clients. The research industry is flooded with many firms to choose from, what makes Next Move different from the rest is its top quality research and the obsession of turning data into knowledge by dissecting every bits of it and providing fact-based research recommendation that is supported by information collected from over 500 million websites, paid databases, industry journals and one on one consultations with industry experts across a diverse range of industry sectors. The high quality customized research reports with actionable insights and excellent end-to-end customer service help our clients to take critical business decisions that enable them to move beyond time and have competitive edge in the industry.

We have been servicing over 1,000 customers globally that includes 90% of the Fortune 500 companies over a decade. Our analysts are constantly tracking various high growth markets and identifying hidden opportunities in each sector or the industry. We provide one of the industry’s best quality syndicate as well as custom research reports across 10 different industry verticals. We are committed to deliver high quality research solutions in accordance to your business needs. Our industry standard delivery solutions that range from the pre consultation to after-sales services, provide an excellent client experience and ensure right strategic decision making for businesses.