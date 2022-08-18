D-BOX Technologies to Refile its MD&A for Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2022 and its Financial Statements and MD&A for First Quarter of Fiscal 2023

English French

LONGUEUIL, Quebec, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO, the “Corporation”), announces it will refile its management’s discussion and analysis (“MD&A”) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, as well as its MD&A and unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 (the “Q1 2023 Financial Reports”). They are being amended to reflect a retrospective adjustment to the presentation of the unaudited interim consolidated statement of profit (loss) and comprehensive loss to reclassify the production costs of haptic coding expenses from selling and marketing expenses to cost of goods sold during the third quarter ended December 31, 2021 which had not been applied to the information of the MD&A for the fourth quarter three-month period ended March 31, 2022, and to the comparative information of the Q1 2023 Financial Reports. The impact of the aforementioned reclassification to the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2022 is as follows:



UNAUDITED INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF PROFIT (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

As Amended As Previously

Reported For the three-month period ended

[in thousands of Canadian dollars] June 30, 2021

$ June 30, 2021

$ Cost of goods sold excluding amortization 1,445 1,302 Cost of goods sold 1,789 1,646 Gross profit 1,374 1,517 Other expenses Selling and marketing 1,005 1,148 Total other expenses 2,566 2,709

The impact of the reclassification in the MD&A for the fourth quarter three-month period ended March 31, 2022 is limited to cost of goods sold, previously overstated, selling and marketing expenses, previously understated, and gross profit, previously understated, each by an amount equal to $276,000.

The impact of the reclassification in the MD&A for the first quarter ended June 30, 2022 is limited to cost of goods sold, previously understated, selling and marketing expenses, previously overstated, and gross profit, previously overstated, each by an amount equal to $143,000.

Please refer to the MD&A for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022 and the Q1 2023 Financial Reports that will be refiled on the Corporation's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and available for review.

All amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.

ABOUT D-BOX

