The Global Industrial Display Market size is expected to reach $7.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Display Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Technology, By Type, By End-use, By Panel Size, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315021/?utm_source=GNW

Furthermore, the global shift in technology and automated systems drive market growth. Moreover, robust display wireless connection, and technologically advanced push market growth during the forecast period.



The increasing adoption of multi-featured Human-Machine Interface (HMI) devices, the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and the popularity of smart industrial displays are some of the factors driving market growth. The displays’ innovative features, such as touchpad frames and fully automated touch detection systems; RFIDs; Ethernet connectivity; and ability to withstand high temperature changes, shock, motion, dust, scrape, and chemicals, are catapulting the industry forward.



Even though displays are a viable substitute for manual methods and outdated push-button technology, the industry offers a large investment opportunity. To keep up with changing industrial needs, the market is differentiated by continuous technological developments. Low-Temperature Poly-Silicon (LTPS), Liquid Crystal Display (LCD), Thin-Film-Transistor (TFT), Digital Light Processing (DLP), and Color Filter (CF) are some of the most recent industry innovations.



The growing demand for multi-featured HMIs and smart touch screen displays is driving advancement and innovation. Regulations governing the manufacture and sale of industrial displays differ by region or country. For example, the European Union Law on the Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHS) has limited the use of cadmium, lead, mercury, and hexavalent chromium in electronic equipment, as well as flame retardants such as Polybrominated Diphenyl Ethers (PBDE) or Polybrominated Biphenyls (PBB).



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Society and the global economy are suffering greatly as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The supply chain is being impacted by the outbreak, whose effects are growing every day. Stock market turbulence, a decline in corporate confidence, a considerable delay in the distribution chain, and a rise in customer apprehension are all being brought on by it. European nations under lockdown have suffered major losses in trade and revenue as a result of the suspension of manufacturing operations in the area. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on manufacturing and production processes, slowing the growth of the industrial display sector in 2020.



Market Growth Factors



Variety Of Visual Display Demands In Industrial Settings



The enormous industrial displays are still in demand because they offer an efficient means of communication even though the billboard business is still feeling the heat of environmental rules. High-performance huge industrial displays are also increasingly essential for accessibility of real-time data that fuels productivity as industrial automation and robotics pick up speed. Applications for large industrial displays are anticipated to take on a new dimension as the need for HMIs to monitor production processes surges. Manufacturers would continue to place a strong emphasis on design differentiation in order to close sales, which has sparked the development of a number of flexible, foldable, and thinner new-age displays.



Oled Micro Displays Are Becoming Enormous Popular



The creation of thin, effective, and bright displays is made possible by the thin films of organic light-emitting (OLED) materials that emit light when electricity is applied to them. It is anticipated that OLEDs would replace prevailing technologies in the display ecosystem. As a result, a sizable number of businesses have started to increase their investment in OLED study and innovation. OLED industrial displays are dominating the market because to their cutting-edge features, such as higher contrast, quicker response times, and a broader operating temperature range than LCDs. OLED micro displays are now often used in EVFs and HMDs because they outperform conventional LCD and LCoS micro display technologies.



Market Restraining Factors



Major Drawbacks Of Oled Screens



OLEDs are perfect for products like smartphones since people are more likely to replace these frequently than they are to replace a larger purchase, like a television. OLEDs are made of organic materials that are impacted by their surroundings, sensitive to moisture, and susceptible to screen degradation from exposure to heat and sunlight. OLED technology has a lot of advantages, but it also has a long list of drawbacks. Its advantages are quickly outweighed by problems with heat, moisture, loss of brightness, pixel burnout, and consumer expenditure.



Technology Outlook



On the basis of technology, the industrial display market is classified into LCD, LED, OLED and E-paper. The LCD segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Industrial Display Market in 2021. A flat panel display called a liquid crystal display (LCD) makes use of the liquid crystals’ capacity to modulate light. Instead of emitting light directly to create images in color or monochrome, liquid crystals use a backlight or reflector. There are two primary categories of LCDs used in electronic devices like digital clocks and video players and those used in computers.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the industrial display market is segmented into Rugged Displays, Open-frame Monitors, Panel-Mount Monitors, Marine Displays and Video Walls. The open-frame monitor segment registered a substantial revenue share in the Industrial Display Market in 2021. Open Frame Monitor (OFM) is primarily housed in a bare-metal container and typically does not have a bezel. Instead, it is normally delivered with a mounting metal flange on the outside. Electronic parts, such as the display controller A/D board, the harnesses, and maybe the internal power supply, are secured to the inside of the metal chassis.



End-Use Outlook



By end-use, the industrial display market is categorized into Manufacturing, Mining & Metals, Chemical, Oil, and Gas, Energy & Power, and Others. The Chemical, Oil, and Gas segment registered a promising revenue share in the Industrial Display Market in 2021. Oil and gas have played an important role in the economic transformation, but the industry is entering a new era. Digital transformation can improve productivity and workplace safety while reducing the industry’s environmental impact. Large industrial displays are especially important in the oil and gas industry, where comprehend rough environmental parameters, extreme temperatures, high levels of pollution, and operation is critical not only for safety but also for improving profitability.



Panel Size Outlook



Based on panel size, the industrial display market is fragmented into Up to 14”, 14-21”, 21-40”, and 40” and above. The 21-40" segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the Industrial Display Market in 2021. It is due to the demand for touch screen computer parts in heavy-duty workplaces expected to drive the 21-40" panel size segment’s growth. The anodized coatings on the monitors and touch screen panels, combined with the stainless-steel chassis, are intended to provide operators with greater durability and operation across a wide temperature range.



Application Outlook



By application, the industrial display market is divided into HMI, Remote Monitoring, Interactive Display and Digital Signage. The HMI segment garnered the highest revenue share in the Industrial Display Market in 2021. This is because multinational HMI manufacturers are expanding their presence in emerging markets such as China and India. The particular technology is expected to combine the internet’s reach with the ability to control industrial equipment, infrastructural facilities, and operating procedures in factories directly.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the industrial display market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. The North America region procured the highest revenue share in the Industrial Display Market in 2021. With high demand coming from monitoring system, HMI, and interactive display applications. Increased use of digital displays and HMIs in North America is expected to generate new business opportunities over the forecast period. Furthermore, the growing popularity of industrial automation, rising investment in IIoT applications, and multi-featured HMI gadgets may expedite the use of industrial display capabilities in this market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.), LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation), Leyard Optoelectronic Co. (Planar Systems, Inc.), Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Sharp Corporation), Pepperl + Fuchs Group, Japan Display, Inc., Winmate, Inc., and Maple Systems, Inc.



Strategies Deployed in Industrial Display Market



Jun-2022: Winmate introduced the M140TG 14-inch, an extremely rugged tablet developed to provide field customer connectivity and mobility. The new Rugged Extreme tablet delivers advanced processors and various connectivity choices in light, compact devices. Additionally, M140TG is designed for mobile workforces, integrating functionality, ruggedness, and mobility to form a dependable yet adaptable tablet that matches diverse situations and threats.



Jun-2022: Samsung introduced Smart Monitor M8, a 32-inch display. The new Monitor M8 desire to produce a display that fits the matured lifestyle and design preference of Gen Z and millennial customers as they frequently look for a one-stop solution to learn, work, and play. Additionally, the smart monitor would be public in sunset pink and spring green colors.



Jun-2022: Samsung Display acquired Cynora, and innovates refined OLED. Through this acquisition, Samsung South Korean firm bought Cynora’s proprietary technology on organic light-emitting diode (OLED) panels used in foldable Smartphones.



May-2022: LG Display came into a partnership with Astronics Corporation, a supreme supplier of advanced technologies. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to provide industry best-in-class OLED display technologies to the aviation industry. Additionally, this partnership would provide Astronics permit to LG Display’s wide family of guiding OLED displays along with technical support for evolution and combination from LG Display engineering help.



Mar-2022: Advantech unveiled PPC-112W along with PPC-115W, the first models of its PPC-100 series of RISC-based Android panel PCs. The new series offers highly accessible and cost-effective board PC solutions in a range of performance classes and display sizes to fulfill various industrial applications. Additionally, the PPC-115W and PPC-112W are featured by a Rockchip RK3399 SoC and Mali-T860 GPU, whereas the PPC-100 series is developed to accomplish the PPC product line by supplying profitable broad computing choices that are keen to position out of the box and can be easily combined with existing HMI/MES systems.



Sep-2021: Samsung formed a partnership with Niio.art, the premium platform for exclusive digital art from leading contemporary artists & galleries. Through this partnership, the companies aimed to permit consumers to convert their spaces with gorgeous, adaptable digital displays that show superior digital art.



Jun-2021: Sharp NEC Display Solutions joined hands with Avery Dennison, a multinational manufacturer, and distributor of pressure-sensitive adhesive materials. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to launch ActiveScene, providing a creative, interactive AV solution. Additionally, with the integration of Avery Dennison’s Vela Dynamic System within NEC projection technology, ActiveScene would provide a complete AV solution to change existing windows into employing, captivating displays.



Jan-2020: Advantech launched the VUE-2000 Series, the Newest Line of Panel-Mount Monitors. The VUE-2000 series consists of Advantech’s latest industrial displays developed to sit at the meeting between creation and functionality, with numerous benefits.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Technology



• LCD



• LED



• OLED & E-paper



By Type



• Panel-Mount Monitors



• Open-frame Monitors



• Rugged Displays



• Video Walls



• Others



By End-use



• Manufacturing



• Energy & Power



• Mining & Metals



• Chemical, Oil, and Gas



• Others



By Panel Size



• 14-21”



• 21-40”



• Up to 14”



• 40” and above



By Application



• HMI



• Remote Monitoring



• Interactive Display



• Digital Signage



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Samsung Display Co., Ltd. (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)



• LG Display Co., Ltd. (LG Corporation)



• Leyard Optoelectronic Co. (Planar Systems, Inc.)



• Advantech Co., Ltd.



• Siemens AG



• Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Ltd. (Sharp Corporation)



• Pepperl + Fuchs Group



• Japan Display, Inc.



• Winmate, Inc.



• Maple Systems, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315021/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________