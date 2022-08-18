The Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market size is expected to reach $5.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Image-guided Therapy Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By End User, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315020/?utm_source=GNW

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) data acquired on the treatment machine and planning-related computed tomography (CT) data comparison is an illustration of IGRT.



In addition, digitally reconstructed radiographs (DRRs) from the planning CT would be matched with planar megavoltage (MV) or kilovolt age (kV) images. The use of any type of medical imaging to plan, carry out, and assess therapeutic interventions and surgical operations is known as image-guided therapy, and it is a key idea in 21st-century medicine. Surgery can be made less invasive and more exact with the aid of image-guided treatment techniques, which can result in shorter hospital stays and fewer repeat procedures.



Even though there are increasingly more specific procedures that use image guidance, these procedures fall into one of two broad categories: older techniques that use imaging to improve their accuracy and more recent techniques that use imaging and specialized instruments to treat conditions of internal organs and tissues without making an incision. The two most often used cross-sectional digital imaging modalities for image-guided therapy are computed tomography (CT) and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Additionally, surgical navigation technology, tracking tools, and integration software are used to support these procedures.



IGT (Image Guided Therapy) creates medical tools for the treatment of cancer. The medical world has recently given new cancer therapy methods based on local tumor ablation a lot of attention. A very promising method for treating localized cancer is thermal ablation therapy, which works on the theory that the tumor is not removed, but rather eliminated in place by increasing the temperature within the tumorous tissues to a deadly threshold. Patients tolerate thermal ablation procedures extremely well, and they spend less time in the hospital as a result. IGT creates image-guided ablation devices that are non-invasive, patient-friendly, and based on focused ultrasound in this situation also known as FUS or HIFU.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The continuous study expands upon the research approach to ensure the incorporation of fundamental COVID-19 concerns and prospective future possibilities. The new report, which considers the market impact of COVID-19, offers insights, analyses, projections, and forecasts. Over the forecast period, COVID-19 will be likely to influence industry growth in a long-term manner due to its unprecedented public health emergency. In addition to expanding the research approach, continuous study ensures that basic COVID-19 concerns and potential future directions are included. In this updated study, which accounts for COVID-19’s market impact, insights, analyses, projections, and forecasts are included.



Market Growth Factors



Increasing Cancer Incidence Rates Worldwide



Cancer affects people of various racial backgrounds, sexual orientations, and socioeconomic standings. Although there have been advancements in both cancer prevention and treatment, the incidence of cancer diagnosis appears to be rising. Cancer is a general term used to describe any illness that can affect any part of the body. Malignant tumors and neoplasms are alternative terms used to describe cancer. One aspect of cancer is the rapid emergence of abnormal cells that spread past their normal boundaries, invade other bodily parts, and eventually invade other organs. The term "metastasis" refers to this action. Widespread metastases are the primary cause of cancer patient death.



Technology Advancement Of The Image-Guided Therapy Systems



The demands therapeutic methods are rising as cancer incidence rises quickly year after year. Image-guided systems are widely employed in both the diagnosis and treatment of complex disorders. These elements set the stage for expansion in the market for image-guided treatment systems. Oncologists and radiologists must view the affected area while treating cancer. Systems for image-guided therapy are useful in this situation. The use of image-guided therapy systems is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years due to early detection and an increase in the number of patients seeking treatment. A further factor driving demand for image-guided therapeutic systems is technological advancement.



Market Restraining Factors



The Poor Uptake Of Image-Guided Therapy In Low-Income Nations



The tools used in image-guided surgical procedures, which are typically minimally invasive procedures with limited or absent direct visibility, include catheters, micro-instruments, biopsy needles, endoscopes, and lasers. Installation costs for the MR unit, navigation system, and MR-compatible devices typically range from million to dollars. The additional annual operating expenses, which are comparable to those of a typical OR, would also be about millions of USD. Each treatment would cost at least an additional thousands of USD per year, even if the MR machine provided 1,000 treatments annually.



Product Outlook



On the basis of product, the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is divided into Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners, Ultrasound Systems, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Endoscopes, X-ray Fluoroscopy, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), and Single Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT). The endoscopes segment acquired the highest revenue share in the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market in 2021. It is due to the rising use of robot-assisted endoscopic operations and the cost of the equipment. Its growth has also been aided by the widespread use of endoscope-guided surgery for various procedures.



Application Outlook



Based on the Application, the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is segmented into Cardiac Surgery, Neurosurgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Urology, Oncology Surgery, Gastroenterology, and Others. The Gastroenterology segment witnessed a substantial revenue share in the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market in 2021. Gastroenterology is the branch of medicine that focuses on digestive system issues. This specialty focuses on illnesses that affect the gastrointestinal tract, which includes the organs from the mouth into the esophagus along the alimentary canal.



End-Use Outlook



By End-use, the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is classified into Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, and Research & Academic Institutions. The Ambulatory Surgical Centers segment recorded a substantial revenue share in the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market in 2021. It is because of the benefits that these healthcare venues provide, including shorter wait times and significant financial savings. The segment is also being driven by a high preference for minimally invasive procedures and shorter hospital stays in ASCs.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market in 2021. It is because the market includes improved healthcare infrastructure, technological breakthroughs, and rapid acceptance of sophisticated radiation therapy. The regional market is expanding as a result of the rising number of chronic diseases and the aging population. In the upcoming years, favorable measures launched by private businesses in the realm of minimally invasive interventional and surgical procedures are anticipated to promote market expansion.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix; Medtronic PLC and Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG) are the forerunners in the Image-guided Therapy Systems Market. Companies such as Koninklijke Philips N.V., Olympus Corporation, Stryker Corporation are some of the key innovators in Image-guided Therapy Systems Market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic PLC, Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG), Analogic Corporation, General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare), Brainlab AG, Olympus Corporation, and Stryker Corporation.



Recent Strategies Deployed in Image-guided Therapy Systems Market



Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:



Jul-2022: Medtronic came into a partnership with MathWorks, an Israel-based cardiovascular disease-focused medical technology firm. Together the companies aimed to deliver new, creative solutions and technologies from diagnosis to therapy.



Apr-2022: Medtronic joined hands with GE Healthcare, a leading global medical technology. Together, the companies focused on the special requirements and need for maintenance at Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs) and Office Based Labs (OBLs). Additionally, consumers can find financial solutions, extensive product offerings, and outstanding service.



Aug-2021: Siemens Healthineers came into a partnership with TeamViewer, a foremost global technology enterprise. Together the companies aimed to allow New Remote Scanning Service WeScan for Diagnostic Imaging. Additionally, WeScan is a new service utilizing TeamViewer’s connectivity technology, that allows healthcare suppliers to conduct magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) examinations if they don’t have a trained radiology team.



Aug-2021: Royal Philips signed an agreement with NICO.LAB, a MedTech stroke care company. Together with the newly developed stroke abilities of Philips Image Guided Therapy System, Azurion the new partnership particularly promotes Philips’ dedication to enhance results for people who suffer a stroke. Additionally, Philips is connecting technologies, information, and people within the stroke care course, allowing care teams to work fast and act critical as a key factor in delivering the finest patient therapy.



Jun-2021: GE Healthcare formed a partnership with the American College of Cardiology, a nonprofit medical association. Together, the companies aimed to produce a roadmap for artificial intelligence (AI) for cardiac supervision and create new techniques for enhanced health effects. Additionally, the partnership would produce new AI for cardiac care and digital technology roadmaps to dive the risks associated to atrial fibrillation management and other connected clinical trails.



Feb-2021: Stryker formed a partnership with Brainomix, an Oxford-based company. Together, the companies aimed to portray a transformative resolution for stroke networks across EMEA, allowing more comprehensive usage of stroke imaging AI devices to assist more patients to achieve permit to life-saving cures.



Feb-2021: Olympus came into a partnership with Imbio, a provider of full quantitative analysis and 3D visualization. Together the companies aimed to assess patient suitability for therapy with the Spiration Valve System, an FDA-designated breakthrough instrument to treat extreme emphysema, a condition of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2022: GE Healthcare launched the Allia platform for minimally invasive, image-guided surgery. The new platform is developed through a multi-year alliance with surgeons and interventionists with the supreme aim of improving the consumer experience, enhancing workflow efficiency, and growing adoption of developed image guidance in daily routine.



Mar-2022: Siemens Healthineers unveiled MAGNETOM Free.Star along with NAEOTOM Alpha, special solutions in MRI and CT portfolio. These solutions are driven by artificial intelligence are useful for nations such as India where is a requirement to fill the gap between the need for developed devices and the lack of trained experts supervising the processes.



Feb-2022: Siemens Healthineers introduced Artis icono biplane, an angiography system. The new Artis icono biplane delivers unique qualities for treating and diagnosing coronary heart disease, cardiac arrhythmia, and structural heart disease that streamline clinical workflows and delivers superior image quality at a lower radiation dose



Feb-2021: Royal Philips unveiled ClarifEye Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation, a new image-guided therapy solution. The new device is developed to offer minimally-invasive spine techniques in the hybrid operating room including Philips’ Hybrid offering. Moreover, Philips’ new solution integrates 2D and 3D visualizations at low X-ray amounts with 3D augmented reality (AR) to provide live intra-operative visual responses to help exactly place pedicle screws during spinal fusion treatment.



Acquisitions and Mergers:



May-2022: Brainlab completed the acquisition of medPhoton, a developer, that makes robotic imaging for image-guided radiation therapy and surgery. With this acquisition, the company aimed to construct on the earlier conquest of Loop-X and significantly influence the fortune of intraoperative imaging. Moreover, to the extent the market situation of Loop-X as a 3D imaging device for surgery so that doctors can achieve key to cutting-edge tools for patient therapy.



Jan-2022: Medtronic completed the acquisition of Affera, a Boston area-based, personally held medical technology firm. This acquisition would expand Medtronic’s offering of developed cardiac ablation products and supplements to fulfill physician requirements within an increasing patient population.



Dec-2021: Royal Philips completed the acquisition of Vesper Medical Inc., a US-based medical technology firm. With this acquisition, Vesper Medical would further extend Philips’ offering of therapeutic and diagnostic devices with a developed venous stent suite for the therapy of deep venous disorder.



Dec-2021: GE completed the acquisition of BK Medical, a head in advanced surgical visualization. Through this acquisition, GE Healthcare counts the fast-developing and fairly new field of real-time surgical visualization within GE’s pre- and post-operative Ultrasound abilities, forming an end-to-end portfolio through the complete continuum of care from diagnosis via treatment and beyond.



May-2021: GE Healthcare took over Zionexa, a leading innovator of in-vivo oncology and neurology biomarkers. Under this acquisition, the company aimed to convey Zionexa’s pipeline biomarkers, along with the newly FDA-approved PET imaging agent, Cerianna, which is utilized as an adjunct to biopsy for the identification of estrogen receptor (ER) favorable lesions to assist inform therapy selection for patients with recurrent or metastatic breast cancer.



Jan-2021: Olympus Corporation completed the acquisition of Quest Photonic Devices B.V., a multispectral imaging leader. With this acquisition, Olympus would reinforce its status as a world leader in medical imaging solutions, and provides creative abilities to surgeons, to create the invisible visible.



Aug-2020: Royal Philips took over Intact Vascular, a medical device company. Through this acquisition, Vascular would improve Philips’ image-guided treatment offering, integrating Philips’ interventional imaging platform and diagnostic and therapeutic devices within Intact Vascular’s unique, technical implantable instrument to optimize the therapy of patients with peripheral arterial disease (PAD).



Approvals and Trials:



Jan-2021: Siemens Healthineers received Food and Drug Administration approval for MAGNETOM Free.Max, a new High-V magnetic resonance scanner. The device combines a 0.55 Tesla field power with profound learning technologies and developed image processing. Additionally, the scanner widens the field of MR clinical applications and delivers consumers the ingrained clinical advantages of a mid-field MR scanner.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Cardiac Surgery



• Urology



• Neurosurgery



• Gastroenterology



• Orthopedic Surgery



• Oncology Surgery



• Others



By End-Use



• Hospitals



• Ambulatory Surgical Centers



• Specialty Clinics



• Research & Academic Institutions



By Product



• Endoscopes



• Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)



• Computed Tomography (CT) Scanners



• Ultrasound Systems



• X-ray Fluoroscopy



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Koninklijke Philips N.V.



• Medtronic PLC



• Siemens Healthineers AG (Siemens AG)



• Analogic Corporation



• General Electric (GE) Co. (GE Healthcare)



• Brainlab AG



• Olympus Corporation



• Stryker Corporation



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315020/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________