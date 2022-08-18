eHealth Exchange and CRISP Shared Services Announce QHIN Intentions

VIENNA, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eHealth Exchange today announced that CRISP Shared Services, which provides health information exchange (HIE) and health data utility infrastructure for five statewide non-profit HIE organizations, intends to be the first participant in eHealth Exchange’s anticipated Qualified Health Information Network (QHIN). eHealth Exchange must first go through the application process and be selected to serve as a QHIN under the Office of the National Coordinator’s (ONC’s) Trusted Exchange Framework and Common Agreement (TEFCA).



“eHealth Exchange has long been a cornerstone of CRISP Shared Services’ ability to share data with organizations across the region, state, and country, including with the federal government,” said Brandon Neiswender, acting chief executive officer for CRISP Shared Services. “Given its long history advancing interoperability and advocating for patients, we know eHealth Exchange will be the right partner to help us navigate this next step in nationwide data sharing.”

When the application period opens this fall, eHealth Exchange is ideally suited to be among the nation’s first QHINs. The network has 13 years of experience supporting large-scale health information exchange across a network of diverse participants, including 64 regional and state HIEs. This experience includes supporting more than 30 different electronic medical record technologies.

“The eHealth Exchange is thrilled that CRISP Shared Services is moving forward with TEFCA participation through our to-be-designated QHIN,” said Jay Nakashima, executive director of eHealth Exchange. “We are diligently preparing to be a QHIN on behalf of members such as CRISP Shared Services. This will provide a seamless experience for the organizations coming forward with intentions to participate in this federally endorsed framework for patient data sharing.”

Learn more about eHealth Exchange’s plan to become a QHIN at https://ehealthexchange.org/what-we-do/tefca-and-ehealth-exchange/.

About the eHealth Exchange



The eHealth Exchange, a 501(c)3 non-profit, is among the oldest and largest health information networks in America and is most well-known as the principal way the federal government shares data between agencies and with the private sector. The eHealth Exchange, a network of networks, is the only network connecting healthcare providers to 5 federal agencies, 64 regional or state HIEs, 75 percent of all U.S. hospitals, and 85% of dialysis clinics running on more than 30 electronic health record (EHR) platforms. National interoperability is facilitated by one common trust agreement and a single set of APIs. Five federal agencies (Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Indian Health Service (IHS), Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Social Security Administration) participate in the network to share patient information with private-sector healthcare partners as well as other agencies. The eHealth Exchange supports the secure exchange of the more than 12 billion patient record transactions annually. www.ehealthexchange.org / @ehealthexchange

About CRISP Shared Services

CRISP Shared Services (CSS) is a non-profit support organization that provides technology infrastructure and other core services to health information exchanges (HIEs) across the United States. Unlike for-profit vendors, each Member HIE participates in the governance of the organization through membership. Our primary motivation is to enable and support each local jurisdiction’s healthcare community so that it can improve health outcomes for its patients. We work with local HIE leadership to implement solutions which best serve the needs of their unique communities, even if those solutions are deployed or built by external vendors. For more information, please visit www.crispsharedservices.org.