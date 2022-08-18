Gian Perrone to join Nav as Vice President of Engineering

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nav Technologies, Inc. (“Nav”), the simple and intelligent financial health platform for small businesses, today announced that Gian Perrone will join Nav as Vice President of Engineering. At Nav, Gian will play an integral role on the executive team as he leads and grows the company’s engineering team. He will focus on building industry-leading data decision platforms, as well as advancing customer experience, to continue to make Nav the easiest place for small businesses to get the right solutions based on their unique business data.



“I am thrilled to welcome Gian to Nav as our Head of Engineering. He has an impressive track record building sophisticated products within the fintech industry,” said Greg Ott, CEO of Nav. “Gian joins Nav at a time of rapid growth as we build on our mission to reduce the death rate of small businesses. With today’s uncertain economy, Gian’s role highlights Nav’s ongoing commitment to create solutions that lead to greater transparency and certainty for small business owners.”

Gian joins Nav from Square, where he served as an Engineering Lead for Square Banking. Gian, who was an early engineer on Square’s payments team, launched Square Banking, Square’s debit card, checking, savings and cash flow products for small and medium businesses. He is also a former small business owner himself, having previously launched Inscriptive, a platform for data discovery.

Prior to his role at Square, he was a web developer at The Folio Society and a research programmer at the University of Waikato. Gian received his Bachelor of Science and Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Waikato in New Zealand, as well as his PhD from the IT University of Copenhagen in Denmark.

“For the last 10 years, I've seen the daily struggles of small business owners, particularly when it comes to business financing,” said Gian Perrone. “Nav is the leading financial health platform for small businesses and I look forward to bringing my background in engineering and banking to make business financing simple.”

Gian resides in Milwaukee, adding to Nav’s distributed workforce, now across 23 states. To learn more about Nav and see open roles on the company’s engineering team, visit https://www.nav.com/company/careers .

About Nav

Nav is the largest marketplace of curated financial products for small businesses. By using real business data and proprietary scoring, Nav gives small businesses more transparency in finding the right loan, credit card and checking options. Nav offers a unique, financial health platform showing credit and cash flow insights alongside recommended financing options. Nav’s platform also seamlessly integrates within other software and websites, making it the leading embedded finance solution for SMBs.