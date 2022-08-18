Orbit Partners With Axletree

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit Treasury Solutions, a global provider of flexible treasury technology solutions designed by treasury professionals for treasury professionals, has entered into a partnership with Axletree Solutions, a global provider of bank connectivity and financial integration solutions that power over $50 billion in daily transactions.

Under the partnership terms, Axletree will offer the Orbit TMS fully integrated with its rails-agnostic, enterprise-class bank connectivity service to its large customer base, delivering an end-to-end treasury automation solution.

The combined TMS-with-Native-Bank-Connectivity solution will deliver intuitive UI/UX, easy integration, greater control, on-demand analytics, complete end-to-end transaction visibility and significant cost savings to treasury departments from mid-market companies to large multi-national corporations.

Orbit targets companies looking to migrate from spreadsheets-based manual processes and large corporations keen on adopting a TMS built with a treasurer's mindset. Orbit currently serves clients ranging from those with $500 million in annual revenue to Fortune 100 corporations with $50 billion in annual revenue.

Chris Matthews, Managing Director, Orbit Treasury Solutions, said, "This partnership between Axletree and Orbit makes incredible sense in today's complex environment as it significantly changes the treasury technology landscape for companies of all sizes. Both solutions have a proven track record and complement each other in ways that immediately benefit our clients. We are excited to leverage these synergies and to provide a comprehensive treasury technology solution that is intuitive, cost-effective, and accessible."

Mohan Murali, CEO of Axletree Solutions, said, "Treasury management and bank connectivity have traditionally been a siloed or manual process. Even in an automated treasury environment, bank connectivity and treasury management solutions are usually held with disparate providers, leading to issues of support and consistency of operations."

About Orbit Treasury Solutions

Orbit is a global provider of Treasury Management Systems architected, implemented, and supported by seasoned corporate treasury professionals with decades of real-world experience. A user-friendly interface, exceptional efficiencies, and an intuitive workflow mean corporations of all sizes now have access to world-class treasury automation at a surprisingly affordable price.

About Axletree Solutions

Axletree Solutions delivers mission-critical services across the financial transaction ecosystem for financial and non-financial institutions. By solving the challenges banks and corporates face in optimizing financial connectivity and payment processes, Axletree helps clients remain agile in a rapidly evolving landscape, combining best practices with future-ready solutions. For more information, visit https://axletrees.com/.

