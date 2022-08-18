PLA Announces Opening of Houston Pallet Management Facility

DALLAS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PLA (the "Company"), a portfolio company of Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak"), is pleased to announce the opening of its newest pallet services facility in Houston, Texas. The addition of this facility brings PLA's total number of facilities to 76. The new location is centrally located to bring new and recycled pallet supply, transportation, and other supply chain services to customers throughout the greater Houston metro area.

Conveniently located just off I-45 and the Sam Houston Tollway, this location will serve PLA's supply chain customers across a 150-mile radius, overlapping service areas with the company's San Antonio and Dallas facilities. The nearly 23,000 square foot facility on over eight acres will feature 10 dock doors and process over 3 million pallets annually. The facility has also been equipped with state-of-the-art automated sort and repair equipment which support PLA's key focus areas of employee health and safety, customer service, and environmental sustainability.

"We're proud to continue expanding our nationwide footprint to better serve our loyal customers," said Kyle Otting, PLA's CEO. "We have had a long history serving customers in the Houston market from our other Texas operations, so adding a facility in Houston was a natural fit for PLA as we expand our extensive supply chain services network and help our customers stay on top of it all."

The Houston facility will bring at least 35 new jobs to the area and is located at 112221 N. Houston Rosslyn Road, Houston, TX, 77086.

About PLA

Founded in 1989 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, PLA is a national supply chain solutions provider offering Pallet Management Services, 3PL Services, Reverse Logistics Services, and Freight Brokerage & Transportation Management Services, handling over 115 million pallets per year for over 1,300 customers. Operating under the Pallet Logistics of America, Pallet Repair Services ("PRS"), Pal-Serv, Propak, Valley Pallet, and Yancey Pallet brands, PLA operates over 75 facilities across the US, providing a comprehensive suite of supply chain management solutions. Learn more at www.plasolutions.com.

About Silver Oak Services Partners

Founded in 2005 and based in Evanston, IL, Silver Oak Services Partners, LLC ("Silver Oak") is a lower-middle market private equity firm focused on partnering with exceptional management teams to build industry-leading business, consumer, and healthcare service companies. Silver Oak utilizes a proactive, research-led investment process to identify attractive services sectors and seek out the best potential management teams and investment opportunities. Silver Oak seeks to make control investments in leading service businesses with $15 to $150 million in revenue. The firm is currently investing out of its fourth fund, a $500 million investment vehicle. Learn more at www.silveroaksp.com.

Media Contact

Hillary McCutcheon, Freshwater Marketing

hillary@freshwater-marketing.com

