Xage Recognized in 2022 Gartner® Innovation Insight for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xage, the zero trust real-world security company, was recently cited as a Representative Vendor among CPS Protection Platforms in Gartner 2022 Innovation Insight for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms report. The company was also named in Gartner 2022 Market Guide for Operational Technology Security.



“As organizations connect operational or mission-critical systems, or deploy automation and digital transformation technology, they create cyber-physical systems (CPS) that security and risk management leaders must accommodate. Enter cyber-physical systems protection platforms — new solutions for a new security reality,” said Gartner analysts Katell Thielemann. “The changing technology and threat landscape is forcing security and risk management leaders to think about security differently when it comes to CPS. A new discipline of CPS asset-centric security is evolving, anchored by a new set of CPS protection platform vendors.”

Asset-centric security allows operators to move beyond the old network-centric security model – aiming to keep hackers off the network – to a modern security architecture that protects access to each asset individually regardless of who has network-level presence. In fact, Gartner predicts that through 2025, 70% of companies will deploy CPS protection platforms as the first step in their asset-centric journey.

“An asset-centric approach to access management – implementing strong credentials, password rotation, multi-factor authentication (MFA) and asset-by-asset access control – is critical to protect assets from attack,” said Duncan Greatwood, CEO of Xage. “Xage has seen in our customer deployments how an asset-centric security approach enables strong zero trust protection which can be achieved without ripping and replacing existing systems and infrastructure.”

Xage helps operators protect their assets using an identity-centric, asset-centric zero trust architecture. Xage’s capabilities include identity-based access management and privilege enforcement, zero trust remote access, multi-layer multi-factor authentication (MFA), and dynamic data security that protects sensitive operational data.

To learn more about asset-centric security and CPS protection platforms, download Gartner report here .

*Gartner, “Innovation Insight for Cyber-Physical Systems Protection Platforms, 2022”, Katell Thielemann and Wam Voster, 2 August 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer

GARTNER is registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Xage

Xage is the first and only zero trust real-world security company. The Xage Fabric accelerates and simplifies the way enterprises secure, manage and transform digital operations across OT, IT, and cloud. Xage solutions include Identity & Access Management (IAM), remote access, and dynamic data security, all powered by the Xage Fabric. To explore how the Xage Fabric can secure and transform your organization, visit Xage.com. Xage is currently offering a free trial for secure remote access to qualified critical infrastructure operators.

Media Contact

LaunchSquad for Xage

xage@launchsquad.com