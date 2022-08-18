AZTLAN Equity Management launches the AZTLAN Global Stock Selection DM SMID ETF (ticker: AZTD)

The fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Aztlan Global Developed Markets SMID Cap Index (the “Index”), which uses a factor-based approach.

MCCLEAN, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZTLAN Equity Management, LLC (AZTLAN), an independent investment management firm specializing in global small and mid-cap (SMID) equity strategies, in partnership with Tidal ETF Services, LLC (Tidal), launches the AZTLAN Global Stock Selection DM SMID ETF (NYSE: AZTD). The passively managed fund seeks to track the performance, before fees and expenses, of the Solactive Aztlan Global Developed Markets SMID Cap Index.

“Given the wide range of broad-based products available to investors, we found it timely to launch an Exchange Traded Fund that is highly concentrated and focused on fundamentals. We believe investors are in need of differentiated products and AZTLAN prides itself on its deep knowledge and experience in the SMID cap space,” says Alejandro Garza, AZTLAN’s Founder and Portfolio Manager.

The Index starts with a universe of securities from three developed markets (North America, Western Europe, and Asia) and nine sectors (Materials, Industrials, Consumer Discretionary, Consumer Staples, Health Care (excluding pharmaceutical industry or sub-sector), Financials, Information Technology, Communication Services, and Utilities). It then equally weights six factors (value, cashflow, capital structure, growth, earning per share (“EPS”) revisions, and price momentum), resulting in a portfolio of 27 securities of the top ranked companies within each of the three regions and nine sectors noted above. The Index is rebalanced monthly and is expected to have a high portfolio turnover rate.

“Tidal is honored to partner with the team at AZTLAN and exited to bring such a unique product to market. We’re looking forward to not only launching such an interesting fund, but growing it over the next several months and years,” says Eric Falkeis, Chief Growth Officer at Tidal.

This fund will leverage AZTLAN’s developed markets and small and mid-cap expertise while offering daily liquidity and transparency at an attractive fee. For more information visit aztlanetfs.com.

About AZTLAN

AZTLAN Equity Management, LLC is an independent investment adviser specializing in global small and midcap equity strategies. AZTLAN was founded in 2016 in Mclean, VA, and is an exempt reporting adviser registered with the SEC; the firm also has presence in Monterrey Mexico, and Hong Kong. AZTLAN manages individual funds as well as separately managed accounts across two discrete strategies: Developed Markets (DM) and Emerging and Frontier (EMF).

About Tidal ETF Services

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal ETF Services, LLC sets out to thoughtfully disrupt the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on helping ETF issuers, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. We are advocates for ETF innovation on a mission to help issuers efficiently and effectively launch their ETFs and optimize their growth potential in a highly competitive space. Learn more at tidaletfservices.com.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Investing in securities involves risk and there is no guarantee of principal.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 886-4107 or visit our website at www.aztlanetfs.com Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

Foreign Securities Risk. The Fund invests in foreign market securities which involves certain risks such as currency volatility, political and social instability, and reduced market liquidity. Mid and Small Capitalization Stock Risk. The value of mid and small capitalization company stocks or ETFs that invest in stocks of mid and small capitalization companies may be subject to more abrupt or erratic market movements. Concentrated Portfolio Risk. The Fund will be concentrated in a limited number of securities, and therefore, may be more volatile and have a greater risk of loss than broadly diversified funds. High Portfolio Turnover Risk. A high portfolio turnover rate increases transaction costs, which may increase the Fund’s expenses, increase brokerage costs, and may cause higher net taxable gains for shareholders. Passive Management Risk. The Fund is passively managed and attempts to mirror the composition and performance of the Solactive Aztlan Global Developed Markets SMID Cap Index. New Fund Risk. The Fund is a new ETF and has only recently commenced operations.

Shares of any ETF are bought and sold at market price (not NAV) and may trade at a discount or premium to NAV. Shares are not individually redeemable from the Fund and may be only be acquired or redeemed from the fund in creation units. Brokerage commissions will reduce returns.

Solactive Aztlan Global Developed Markets SMID Cap Index: Representation of securities from the developed markets small and mid cap segment, selected based on a combination of equity risk factors. The INDEX is calculated as a price return, net total return, and gross total return Index

Distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.