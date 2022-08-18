Coalesce Confirms Commitment To Data Security With SOC 2 Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce , the data transformation company, today announced its successful completion of a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination resulting in a CPA’s report stating that management of Coalesce maintained adequate controls over the security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy (AICPA, Trust Services Criteria) of the Coalesce Platform.



The recent SOC 2 Type 2 report performed by BARR Advisory, P.A. provides third-party validations of Coalesce’s focus on privacy and security in data management. Following the in-depth review of the platform, Coalesce achieved SOC 2 Type 2 compliance in July 2022. The SOC 2 report is designed to meet the needs of existing or potential customers who require assurance about the effectiveness of controls used by the service organization to process customers’ information.

"We built a data transformation company because we know the power of data, but that data can only be powerful if it is also protected. Maintaining the privacy and security of the data our customers add to our platform is and always will be a top priority,” said Armon Petrossian, co-founder and CEO at Coalesce. “This SOC 2 certification assures our customers that our security policies and procedures maintain confidentiality and integrity of their data at all times without fail.”

Coalesce was evaluated using the following principles and related criteria that has been developed by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for use by practitioners in the performance of trust services engagements:

Security : The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical).

: The system is protected against unauthorized access (both physical and logical). Availability : The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed.

: The system is available for operation and use as committed or agreed. Processing Integrity: System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity’s objectives.

System processing is complete, valid, accurate, timely, and authorized to meet the entity’s objectives. Confidentiality : Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed.

: Information designated as confidential is protected as committed or agreed. Privacy: Personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and disposed of to meet the entity’s objectives.



As part of the ongoing commitment to security, Coalesce will never store data at rest. Data in motion is always encrypted. After deploying to production, the data refreshes happen entirely within Snowflake, and the data never leaves the warehouse.

For additional information about Coalesce and its security features, visit: https://coalesce.io/ .

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. Its code-first, GUI-driven approach provides the speed, flexibility, and governance to automate data transformations at an enterprise level. Coalesce aims to improve the lives of data professionals by helping them transform data as efficiently as possible, and at scale. Coalesce is backed by 11.2 Capital and GreatPoint Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .

ABOUT BARR Advisory

BARR Advisory is a cloud-based security and compliance solutions provider, specializing in cybersecurity consulting and compliance for companies with high-value information in cloud environments like AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud Platform. A trusted advisor to some of the fastest growing cloud-based organizations around the globe, BARR simplifies compliance across multiple regulatory and customer requirements in highly regulated industries including technology, financial services, healthcare, and government.

BARR Advisory services include:

Compliance Program Assistance

SOC 1 Examinations

SOC 2 and 3 Examinations

SOC for Cybersecurity

PCI DSS Assessment Services

ISO 27001 Assessments

FedRAMP Security Assessments

HIPAA and HITECH Services

Penetration Testing and Vulnerability Assessments

Virtual CISO Services

People and Culture Services

