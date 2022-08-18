FORTUNE and Great Place to Work® Name Aledade One of the 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials™ and Best Medium Workplaces™

Bethesda, Md., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aledade announced that it was named to FORTUNE’s 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials list for the third consecutive year, and the 2022 Best Medium Workplaces list for the fourth consecutive year. Based on analysis of employee feedback by Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, and FORTUNE, Aledade ranked 78 among small and medium sized companies nationwide on the Best Workplaces for Millennials list. The company ranked 44 as a Best Medium Workplace.

“We are honored to be featured as a Best Workplace for Millennials and Best Medium Workplace, and we’re so grateful to every Aledader who has put us on these lists for many years in a row,” said Jessica Gladden, Senior Vice President of People Strategy & Operations. “Aledade’s deeply rooted mission to create a better health care system attracts a diverse, enthusiastic team who is passionate about this work, and we’re proud to be able to grow and retain that team by fostering a flexible work environment and opportunities for each member to learn and grow their skills.”

As part of its competitive employee benefits package, Aledade actively promotes work-life balance with offerings such as a remote-first work culture, flexible work hours, 12 weeks fully paid Parental Leave for all new parents and robust paid time off (21 days in the first year). The company also holds a deep commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, supports employee-led Affinity Resource Groups and runs a Wellness Committee that supports the health and well-being of all Aledade staff.

Great Place to Work analyzed over 413,000 Millennials’ survey responses based on an annual survey with over one million employee survey responses and data from companies that represent more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. For the Best Medium Workplaces list, Great Place to Work analyzed the survey responses of over 200,000 employees from Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies with 100 to 999 U.S. employees. In these surveys, 95 percent of Aledade’s employees said Aledade is a great place to work compared to the U.S. company average of 57 percent.

The 2022 Best Workplaces for Millennials and Best Medium Workplaces awards are part of a series of workplace rankings from FORTUNE and Great Place to Work based on employee feedback. In 2021, Aledade was recognized as a Best Workplace for Parents, Best Workplace for Women, and the Best Workplace for Healthcare & Biopharma.

“It’s not the size of an organization that makes it great, but how the organization treats its people,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “And these medium workplaces have proven that the inspiring cultures they’ve created go head-to-head with those of any large corporation. Leaders at these companies put their people first, and in return, achieve stronger business results than the average workplace.”

This announcement comes during a time of momentum for Aledade. Last month, Aledade announced a $123 million Series E funding round to support investments in value-based care and expanded offerings through its new health services subsidiary, Aledade Care Solutions. The company also increased its national footprint by adding three new offices in New York; Durham, N.C. and San Francisco. Today, Aledade partners with more than 1,000 independent primary care practices, including more than 140 federally-qualified health centers, comprising more than 11,000 physicians in 36 states and the District of Columbia. Aledade’s nearly 150 value-based care contracts, including 98 Medicare contracts, collectively cover more than 1.7 million patients and $17 billion in total health care spending.

About Aledade

Founded in 2014, Aledade is the leading physician enablement company helping independent practices, health centers, and clinics deliver better care to their patients and thrive in value-based care. Through its proven, scalable model, which includes cutting-edge data analytics, user-friendly guided workflows, health care policy expertise, strong payer relationships and integrated care solutions delivered through Aledade Care Solutions, Aledade empowers physicians to succeed financially by keeping people healthy. Together with more than 1,000 practices in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Aledade shares in the risk and reward across more than 140 value-based contracts representing more than 1.7 million patient lives under management. To learn more, visit www.aledade.com or follow on LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About the Best Workplaces for Millennials™

Great Place to Work selected the Best Workplaces for Millennials by gathering and analyzing over 1 million confidential survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations. Company rankings are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, it has surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Its employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything it does is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com

