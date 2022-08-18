Premier Generator Inc. Offers Quality Residential and Commercial Generator Services in Massachusetts

Middleborough, MA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generators are useful pieces of equipment that keep our homes and workspaces supplied with additional energy or backup electrical energy. They are vital to keep businesses running in emergencies, or to keep our routines on track at home, and they are useful in plenty of other situations, such as agricultural work, construction work, weddings, festivals, sports events, and more. If you are interested in installing or repairing a generator in your home or workspace, it’s wise to seek specialist help.

Based in Massachusetts, Premier Generator is a respected electrical company offering high-quality residential and commercial generator services. Premier Generator specializes in Kohler generator products and the installation of custom-designed systems, while also providing generator maintenance services throughout Southeast Massachusetts (including service areas in Barnstable County, Bristol County, Middlesex County, Norfolk County, and Plymouth County).

Get in touch with the Premier Generator team today and be empowered!

Professional generator installation and maintenance

Premier Generator’s team of highly trained technicians have over 25 years of electrical experience and are experts when it comes to Kohler installation, diagnostics, maintenance and repairs. They arrive at the scene fully equipped and prepared to deal with a wide range of generator situations, taking care of everything from properly installing the generator to carrying out preventative maintenance work and repair work to ensure your generator has a long lifespan. This professionalism and high level of expertise comes in handy when you’re stuck with a broken generator or need advice on how to keep your generator in the best condition to support you for years to come.

So, whether you require residential generator installation or commercial generator installation,

Why choose Premier Generator?

Premier Generator Inc. is a fantastic choice when it comes to generator service and maintenance, because of a number of reasons. The Premier Generator team prioritize customer satisfaction, which means offering a dependable, professional (yet affordable) service at all times. The team know that customers value quality products and expert knowledge, so that’s what they strive to provide.

Premier Generator believes that the quality of residential and commercial generator installation and maintenance services its team provides stands head and shoulders above the competition. The team there are also proud of the fact that they are trained and experienced electricians, not subcontractors – this means that they do all of the electrical and installation work, and always work with a trusted pipe-fitter for the gas or propane part of the job.

Premier Generator also offers precast or custom pads for your new generator and protected conduits. This way, the team can match your budget and environment, ensuring that your generator is secure, properly installed, looks as aesthetically pleasing as possible, and will last a long, long time.

In fact, Premier Generator offers a 10-year warranty on installations and repairs, handling the warranty registration for you as well as processing the warranty claim for any work the team undertakes that is eligible to be covered. Get in touch today to find out more!

More information

Premier Generator Inc. is a full-service company, providing sales, installation and electrical service for Kolher generator products. Premier Generator is also a sister company to Paul Foley Electric Inc.

For more information, please head over to the website at premiergenerator.com. If you have any questions to put to the team, please call (508) 947 2863 or email info@premiergenerator.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/premier-generator-inc-offers-quality-residential-and-commercial-generator-services-in-massachusetts/