Shineco, Inc. Announces Director Change

BEIJING, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shineco, Inc. (“Shineco” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SISI), a producer and distributor of Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural and other biotech products, today announced that on August 17, 2022, the board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. Aamir Ali Quraishi as a new Independent Director of the Board effective immediately, to succeed Mr. Yanzeng An. Mr. Quraishi was also appointed to the Company’s Audit Committee as well as Chairman of the Company’s Nominating Committee.



Mr. Quraishi has over 25 years of investment banking experience in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, having worked in both bulge bracket and mid cap institutions. Since April 2021, Mr. Quraishi has been serving as the Non-Executive Chairman of Bowen Fintech PLC, a London based special-purpose acquisition company. He started his career at PWC and after achieving his ACA moved on to work for a number of years in the M&A and Capital Markets divisions at Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein (1996-2003) and then Libertas Capital Group Plc (2003-2011). More recently, Mr. Quraishi served as a Managing Director of Teneo Capital LLC (2014-2018), a New York headquartered advisory and investment banking firm where he was responsible for the group's GCC, Africa and Asia coverage. He has also served as a Board Director of a privately owned investment holdings company (2018-2020) with equity interests in public and private companies across several geographies and industry sectors including healthcare, mining, consumer and real estate. Mr. Quraishi has completed over USD 20 billion in transactions. He graduated in Economics from Cambridge University in the UK and remains a member of the ICAEW.

Ms. Jennifer Zhan, CEO of Shineco, commented, "I would like to thank Mr. Yanzeng An for his years of contributions to Shineco and wish him well in his future endeavors. I am pleased to welcome Mr. Quraishi to the Board. Mr. Quraishi’s extensive experience in investment banking and proven track record as a leader in financial institutions will be a great asset to the Company. We look forward to him being a valuable member of the Board as the Company continues to execute its development strategy."

About Shineco, Inc.

Incorporated in Delaware in August 1997 and headquartered in Beijing, China, Shineco is a holding company. Utilizing modern engineering technologies and biotechnologies, Shineco produces, among other products, Chinese herbal medicines, organic agricultural produce, and specialized textiles. For more information about Shineco, please visit www.biosisi.com.

