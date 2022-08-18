Cylogy, Inc. Proudly Announces the Launch of Its Innovative Design Thinking Workshops Service

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San-Francisco based digital services and software development agency, Cylogy, Inc., is happy to announce the launch of its Design Thinking Workshops offering.

As the company explains on its website, human-centered design (design thinking) is “an approach to problem-solving commonly used in design and management frameworks that develops solutions to problems by involving the human perspective in all steps of the problem-solving process.” It is a collaborative and highly effective way of thinking, and a lot of businesses that use this method have noticed more success when it comes to problem-solving and higher levels of productivity.

Through this new Design Thinking Workshop service, the experienced Cylogy consultant team will aim to help you create a handy project roadmap that can unearth the answers to the following questions:

What are the things we are doing right?

What technologies are we currently using and what processes are we using to attract, convert and create customer advocates?

How are we measuring the results? How do we define success?

Where can we improve? Where do we want to be?

To learn more about Cylogy’s Design Thinking Workshops and how they can help your business, visit https://www.cylogy.com/services/design-thinking-workshop/.

Striding towards successful design thinking

Design thinking has a huge potential to benefit your business by helping you to recognize, understand, and solve the key problems that plague many businesses and their customers. This way of thinking can be broken down into 5 phases:

Empathize

To be successful, it is important that you can connect with what others feel, see, desire, or experience

Define

It is vital that all team members understand what users want and what the key obstacles are

Ideate

This phase is all about generating a wide array of possible solutions through collaborative thinking and brainstorming

Prototype

Here, the aim is to create basic, budget versions of the product or service based on the ideas obtained in the ideate phase

Test

This is the time to test the prototype with real users to gain useful insights into your proposed solution and your target audience

Gives an opportunity to see what is working and what is not so that you can improve upon the prototype

By using these phases and a variety of methods and techniques, Cylogy can help drive you towards more effective design thinking and give your business a boost. For example, there’s the ‘rose, thorn, bud’ thinking tool, by which you can identify and reflect on what’s working well (the rose), what isn’t (the thorn) and any improvements (the bud).

Other techniques used in Cylogy’s workshops include – but aren’t limited to – affinity clustering (to efficiently categorize thoughts and themes), visualizing the vote/dot voting (to properly prioritize ideas), and statement starters (to encourage insightful problem-solving discussions). You can find out more about these tools and more on the Cylogy Design Thinking Workshop webpage.

More information

Cylogy is a boutique Sitecore consultancy firm located in San Francisco. The company is dedicated to building long-term, highly satisfying relationships with a wide variety of clients while transforming digital experiences for the better. With over a decade of experience as a certified Sitecore partner, Cylogy has the expertise to solve even the toughest business challenges with services dedicated to strategy, training, development, web management and more.

You can discover more about Cylogy by visiting the website at https://www.cylogy.com/. If you have a question to put to the team, please call 1 800 617 9011 or email info@cylogy.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/cylogy-inc-proudly-announces-the-launch-of-its-innovative-design-thinking-workshops-service/