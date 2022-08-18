Boomer Benefits Launches a Useful Free Resource in the Form of a New Podcast about Medicare

Fort Worth, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boomer Benefits is proud to announce it has recently launched a new podcast called “We Speak Medicare”. This exciting new offering is the latest free resource from Boomer Benefits, and is jam packed full of advice and tips on Medicare.

Started in 1965, Medicare is a government national health insurance program in the United States administered by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. It primarily provides health insurance for Americans aged 65 and over.

Medicare is quite a vast program to get your head around, with a huge array of options to suit different individuals, situations and budgets. Because of this, it helps enormously if you have an expert on hand to advise you and help you to navigate it to your benefit. Danielle Kunkie Roberts is one such specialist. As a founding partner at Boomer Benefits (a national insurance agency specializing in Medicare since 2005), Danielle has the knowledge and expertise to guide you on your Medicare journey. This is why she started the We Speak Medicare podcast, to help pass that knowledge on to an even wider audience.

Listen to the podcast today – it’s available on all the usual platforms such as Amazon, Spotify, Google podcasts, Stitcher and Copy RSS.

Empowering listeners with Medicare knowledge

The new We Speak Medicare podcast aims to empower Baby Boomer listeners by sharing valuable knowledge and advice on Medicare.

The podcast contains digestible chunks of useful information on all things relate to Medicare, breaking down even the most complex aspects of the insurance program so that you can understand them fully and use this knowledge to your advantage. The podcast is chiefly presented by Danielle K. Roberts, a Medicare expert and best-selling author, who tackles common Medicare questions for listeners. If you’ve ever felt a bit lost when reading about Medicare, this is the podcast for you!

The We Speak Medicare podcast has already covered a range of insightful topics ranging from information on the most popular Medicare plans (e.g., ‘“Why I Hate Medicare Plan G” Said No One! Here’s Why Many Clients Love Plan G’) to advice on when listeners should choose to sign up to Medicare (‘The Best Time to Enroll in Medicare: Everything you need to know in less than 5 min’). By giving listeners clear, concise, up-to-date information on these subjects, Boomer Benefits hopes to enlighten listeners and make it easier for them to benefit from the government insurance program.

Stream the We Speak Medicare podcast today to find out what all the fuss is about and get the knowledge you need to effortlessly navigate Medicare!

More information

Founded in 2005, Boomer Benefits is a trusted, award-winning insurance agency specializing in Medicare policies. With Boomer Benefits is licensed in 49 states and its expert services are completely FREE for you to access, helping you to compare Medicare insurance policies and find out which one works best for you and your needs.

The agency has over 7,000 5-star reviews from Medicare beneficiaries just like you, and also offers a free Client Service Team to help with any issues you may come across with your Medicare coverage.

To find out more about the company and find out how it can help you, call the helpful team on (817) 249 8600 or visit the website at https://boomerbenefits.com.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/boomer-benefits-launches-a-useful-free-resource-in-the-form-of-a-new-podcast-about-medicare/