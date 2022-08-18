Priori Legal Appoints Legal Technology and Marketing Veteran Jill Black as Vice President of Marketing

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Priori Legal , the leading legal marketplace for in-house legal teams, today announced it appointed Jill Black, a seasoned senior executive with more than 20 years of experience as Vice President of Marketing, to lead its strategic marketing initiatives.



Previously, she was a co-founder and Vice President of Marketing at Onit, a leading provider of workflow and artificial intelligence platform and solutions, and was responsible for building the company from its inception as a start-up to a global enterprise software company. During her tenure, the company grew to 600+ employees, acquired six different companies and attracted hundreds of millions of dollars of private equity investment.

“Jill brings a unique perspective to Priori as she has been a part of two leading startups in the legal space – Onit and Datacert, which was acquired by Wolters Kluwer in 2014 for $180 million. Her background in legal tech coupled with her understanding of the legal operations landscape and passion for growing companies, is a huge win for us,” commented Basha Rubin, CEO and Co-Founder, Priori. “We are excited to elevate our marketing efforts, and her leadership will be a key driver to take Priori’s growth to the next level.”

Black has a bachelor’s degree in public relations from Northern Arizona University and has won numerous marketing, business and public relations awards from organizations including the American Marketing Association, the Public Relations Society of America, and the International Association of Business Communicators. She was also instrumental in securing growth awards and recognition for Onit on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Deloitte Tech Fast 500, Forbes Best Start-Up, LegalWeek Leader in LegalTech, and the Future of Legal Services Innovation.

​The appointment of Black comes on the heels of a $15 million A-1 financing round led by Eagle Proprietary Investment in July. As stated in the press release , the investment will fuel Priori’s growth initiatives and scale operations to meet unprecedented in-house client demand for a global marketplace platform for new attorney talent.

Outside Counsel. Reimagined.

Priori works with in-house legal teams at companies of all sizes to connect legal departments with the right outside counsel for projects globally, saving them time and money. Priori’s clients include everything from Fortune 50 enterprises to leading technology companies. Marketplace is the company’s talent network that connects attorneys from its global vetted network. Today, Marketplace has more than 8,000 attorneys at firms of all sizes, lawyers in all 50 states and 55 countries and covers more than 700 practice proficiencies.

Priori’s SaaS product, Scout, is an outside counsel panel management platform and is currently in beta with Hearst, Marsh McLennan, Zimmer Biomet, and a Fortune 10 company. More than 30 law firms, including Orrick, Priori’s beta law firm partner, and 13 other of the Law 50 firms, have joined Scout to share attorney and firm-level data with the clients.

About Priori Legal (‘Priori’)

Priori revolutionizes how legal teams find, engage, and manage outside counsel. Ranked a Chambers Tier 1 Global LawTech company and a Financial Times Intelligent Business, Priori’s cutting-edge technology powers two products that are redefining the procurement of legal services. Marketplace is a global platform that connects in-house legal teams with new talent from a vetted, global network of attorneys at firms of all sizes. Scout surfaces insights about trusted outside counsel relationships to drive informed hiring decisions and D&I initiatives. For more information, visit www.priorilegal.com .

