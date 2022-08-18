Cooper Spirits’ Slow & Low Adds To Award Winning Portfolio With New RTD Offerings - Whiskey Sunshine & Whiskey Buck

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slow & Low , a pioneer in the spirits world that is best known for reviving the Rock & Rye category, today announced two new sessionable ready-to-drink canned cocktails - Whiskey Sunshine & Whiskey Buck. These latest Slow & Low expressions are a natural evolution for the brand following the successful modernization of the category through the launch of Rock & Rye and Coffee Old Fashioned , which was produced in partnership with Intelligentsia Coffee.



Inspired by classic cocktails, Whiskey Sunshine and Whiskey Buck are bartender created by craft cocktail pioneer Chad Solomon, who also serves as the Director of Innovation for the brand, along with Christy Pope, Director of Brands & Marketing. The two, who combined have more than 40 years of industry experience, bring their expertise from behind the bar to quench fans’ thirst for quality made ready-to-drink cocktails they would expect from their favorite cocktail bars.

Whiskey Sunshine: A fresh take on the Rye Whiskey Collins, this beverage is packed with real lemon juice and notes of yuzu, orange and grapefruit. Expect the feeling of a radiant sunshine sensation on your palate post sip.

Known as the forefather of the "mule," this is a cocktail that packs a punch and consists of ginger spice, fresh lemon, rye whiskey and ginger beer.

Canned with a modern twist, these RTDs are sure to delight even the most discerning palates. Priding themselves on both convenience and quality, the Slow & Low RTDs are just that - simply chill, open and enjoy a cocktail that is “craft bar quality in a can.”

“Having worked on the creation of Slow & Low, I’m well versed in the DNA of the brand and my goal is now to grow the Slow & Low universe with new expressions that share the same integrity as our original Rock & Rye expression,” said Chad Solomon, Director of Innovation at Cooper Spirits Co. “Using classic cocktails as inspiration, Whiskey Sunshine and Whiskey Buck deliver on quality while enabling us to appeal to that modern consumer who values the convenience of RTDs.”

Owned by The Cooper Spirits Co. , an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits, these latest Slow & Low innovations will first be available in NY, FL, TX and CA, with a national roll out expected in 2023. Packaged in 200ml cans with a 10% ABV (20 Proof), Whiskey Buck & Whiskey Sunshine retail in 4-packs at a SRP of $19.99.

About Slow & Low

Slow & Low is more than a whiskey, more than a bottled cocktail; it is a state of being, a lifestyle. Rebellious and free spirited, Slow & Low takes the path less traveled for the reward of personal discovery. Slow & Low celebrates the journey and provides the “spirit” to roll wherever you go and share with whomever you are with. It is now available in two bottled and canned expressions, Slow & Low Rock & Rye and Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned. For more information on Hochstadter’s Slow & Low and the Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned, visit drinkslowandlow.com and on social media at @Drinkslowandlow.

About The Cooper Spirits Co.

The Cooper Spirits Co., founded in 2006 by the late Robert J. Cooper, a third-generation distiller, is an independent producer of innovative, integrity-driven spirits. Katie Cooper, Rob’s widow, is carrying on his legacy. The company was founded with the introduction of St-Germain, an artisanal French liqueur made from fresh elderflower blossoms, heralded as one of the most influential cocktail components of the last decade by the New York Times. Cooper Spirits produces a portfolio of artisanal products, including Slow & Low Rock & Rye and Slow & Low Coffee Old-Fashioned, both straight rye whiskey based bottled cocktails, Hochstadter’s Vatted Straight Rye Whiskey, the first rye whiskey to use the vatted designation; Lock Stock & Barrel, one of the world’s finest and oldest expressions of 13 year, 16 year, 18 year, 20 year and 21 year straight rye whiskey; and Crème Yvette, a modern aperitif handcrafted in France and called for by name in vintage cocktail books dating back to 1890. The Cooper Spirits Co. is based in Newport Beach, CA. For more information, please visit cooperspirits.com.