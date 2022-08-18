The Global Home Decontamination Services Market size is expected to reach $3 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Home Decontamination Services Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315019/?utm_source=GNW

Cleaning should be prioritized for areas like kitchen counters, bathroom faucets, door and window knobs, electronic devices, and others that are frequently in contact with the body. Due to health constraints and rising consciousness of wellbeing, household decontamination services are now necessary. Additionally, to lower the risk of additional waves of the current pandemic, a variety of SOPs and recommendations have been released by the governments of several nations.



Cleaning is the process of eliminating undesirable elements, such as dirt, viral infections, and other contaminants, from a surface or environment. Cleaning is done in various locations and using various methods. There are lots of people that work as cleaners. Window washing, vacuuming, floor cleaning, furniture cleaning, home decontamination services, air duct cleaning, and other similar programs are all included in the category of home decontamination services. Both residential and business users utilize these services. Commercial clients include businesses including offices, universities, hospitals, schools, clinics, large and small department shops, and others. The hectic lifestyles of people have increased the popularity of such services.



As a result of the economic recovery, rising disposable income, and an increase in dual-income households, which has supported market expansion, home decontamination services are now more widely accepted. Additionally, it is anticipated that real estate investment and business sector expansion would increase demand for a range of home decontamination services. One of the main factors preventing the market for home decontamination services from expanding is the level of competition, especially in industrialized nations. Although it hurts the environment due to infrastructure strain, rapid urbanization has had a positive impact on the home decontamination services industry.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Every company sector has been significantly influenced by COVID-19, but only the cleaning services sector has seen an increase in growth. People used to follow the fundamental cleaning procedure in their homes and workplaces before COVID, but the situation has completely altered. Additionally, those that provide home decontamination services are informed and skilled in handling such situations with their equipment and efficient materials. Many people were able to find work in the home decontamination services industry as a result of this influence. Demand for cleaning personnel increased across a variety of industries, including restaurants, shops, workplaces, and particularly hospitals.







Market Growth Factors



Increased Disposable Income And Health Awareness During Covid-19



The ability to pay for home decontamination services is critically dependent on the source of income. The average person’s discretionary income has gone up recently all around the world. With this extra money, people’s lifestyles have also undergone significant change. High wealth is frequently accompanied by a hectic lifestyle and job schedule, which leaves no time for housekeeping. In such a situation, consumers tend to outsource their cleaning duties, aiding the industry’s continued growth. Additionally, people nowadays are more concerned about the health and understand the value of a clean environment than in the past.



The Growing Number Of R&D Projects



In order to manage home decontamination services effectively, industry leaders are investing heavily in R&D efforts and implementing technologies such as IoT and other IT systems and solutions. Shortly, this aspect is anticipated to propel the growth of the janitorial services market. This would significantly raise their Operation costs, which would ultimately be handled by the client through increased janitorial services market procurement costs. These R&D operations are assisting in the development of brand-new cleaning tools that are very efficient and meet the growing demands for decontamination services across numerous sectors.



Market Restraining Factors



Lack Of Skilled Workers



The majority of individuals want home decontamination services provided only by qualified specialists. Furthermore, for efficient cleaning of any premises, a high level of technology along with professional experience is required. However, a lack of competent labor may result in a market with an unmet need for home decontamination services. Additionally, the majority of individuals choose to employ maids daily to clean their homes, offices, and other spaces, which will severely hinder the industry’s expansion. The COVID-19 outbreak added to the shortage of cleaners because many full-time and contract cleaners left the cities for their rural homes.



Type Outlook



Based on the type, Home Decontamination Services Market is divided into Biohazard Cleaning, Infection prevention and control, and others. The biohazard cleaning segment recorded a significant revenue share in the home decontamination services market in 2021. Cleaning, sanitizing, and deodorizing are all steps in the biohazard cleanup process where a traumatic event such as an accident, injury, or death has occurred. Therefore, managing biohazards frequently entails managing blood, animal or human remains, chemical spills, and more.



End User Outlook



On the basis of End user, the Home Decontamination Services Market is segmented into Apartments, Independent House, and Vilas. The apartment segment procured the largest revenue share in the home decontamination services market in 2021. Apartments are built to house a large population, and as many families interact with one another frequently, the risk of infection and virus spread is increased. Therefore, surfaces that frequently come into contact with flesh, such as door and window knobs, were examined to reduce the risk of virus infection and to reduce the chance of contamination from the coronavirus.



Regional Outlook



Region wise, the Home Decontamination Services market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region garnered the highest revenue share in the home decontamination services market in 2021. The widespread use of home care services and the rise in dual-income households are to blame. The rise of the industry in the United States has been facilitated by an increase in families with two incomes, which has altered residential consumers’ lifestyles and raised the demand for home decontamination services.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include EnviroServe (Savage Companies), JP McHale Pest Management, LLC (Anticimex), NYC Steam Cleaning, Inc., Bio Decontamination Group Ltd., Rentokil Initial plc, Shiny Carpet Cleaning, The Ecosense Company, Stratus Building Solutions, Terminix Global Holdings, Inc., and Aseptic Health, LLC.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Infection Prevention & Control



• Biohazard Cleaning



• Others



By End User



• Apartments



• Independent House



• Villas



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• EnviroServe (Savage Companies)



• JP McHale Pest Management, LLC (Anticimex)



• NYC Steam Cleaning, Inc.



• Bio Decontamination Group Ltd.



• Rentokil Initial plc



• Shiny Carpet Cleaning



• The Ecosense Company



• Stratus Building Solutions



• Terminix Global Holdings, Inc.



• Aseptic Health, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315019/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________