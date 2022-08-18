Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) Enterprise-Wide Technical, Engineering & Programmatic Support III (TEPS III) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) Awarded to AMSG

DUMFRIES, Va., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) announced August 18, 2022, that it was an awardee on a $400 million Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration (DOE/NNSA) Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) to provide Enterprise-Wide Technical, Engineering & Programmatic support services.

AMSG has built a comprehensive team of small and large businesses with strong DOE and NNSA experience to provide services, including:

a) Program Management Support

b) Nuclear Engineering Subject Matter Expertise and Analytical Support

c) Training Support

d) Security Management Support

e) Emergency Operations (Domestic/International) Support

f) Nuclear Nonproliferation

g) Environmental Management and Sustainability

h) Research and Development

AMSG currently supports the DOE NNSA Office of Secure Transportation (OST) providing management and administrative support, project and budget analysis, document controls, federal payroll data entry, travel vouchers processing, technical editing/writing, purchase requests processing, and invoice tracking.

“For several years, AMSG has been proud to serve the DOE NNSA mission. This BPA contract award represents a continuation of that partnership,” said Jim O’Farrell, President & CEO of AMSG. “The NNSA Technical, Engineering, and Programmatics Services (TEPS) III BPA remains critical for the DOE NNSA in supporting the organization’s crucial multi-part Mission: (1) Maintaining the nuclear stockpile; (2) Nonproliferation; (3) Counterterrorism and Counterproliferation; and (4) Powering the Nuclear Navy. Over the course of our partnership, AMSG has built a tremendous amount of subject matter expertise, technical skills, and processes to support the unique mission requirements of NNSA. We remain committed to supporting NNSA’s Mission, and this newly awarded BPA is a key component of this effort.” -Jim O’Farrell, President and CEO.



About AMSG: AMSG is a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) verified Service-Disabled, Veteran-Owned, Small Business with substantial relevant Program/Project Management, Knowledge Management, Acquisition Management, Capability Development, Business Process Improvement, and administrative support experience. Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Dumfries, Virginia, with numerous satellite work locations across the country, AMSG directly supports the missions of Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Health Agency, Department of the Treasury, Department of Energy, and Federal Trade Commission. Our core capabilities are provided by AMSG employees, who have deep subject matter expertise, proven experience, and a desire to bring innovative and unique solutions to complex problems. In supporting federal government agencies, we develop business processes and facilitate mission requirements, helping to guide, organize and develop technology and infrastructure support and enhance business relationships. Learn more at amsgcorp.net.

Advanced Management Strategies Group, Inc. (AMSG)

571.931.0435

amessenger@amsgcorp.net