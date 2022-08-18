English Finnish

Efecte Plc - Managers' Transactions - Jussila



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jussila, Santeri

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Efecte Plc

LEI: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 7437005U8P0KDN6RKW34_20220817113421_4

Transaction date: 2022-08-17

Venue: FIRST NORTH GROWTH MARKET FINLAND (FSME)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000282868

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 206 Unit price: 10.6 EUR

(2): Volume: 284 Unit price: 10.65 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(2): Volume: 490 Volume weighted average price: 10.62898 EUR





Further inquiries:

Taru Mäkinen

CFO

Efecte Plc

taru.makinen@efecte.com

+358 40 507 1085

Certified Adviser:

Evli Plc, tel +358 40 579 6210

Efecte Plc

Efecte helps people digitalize and automate their work. Customers across Europe leverage our cloud service to operate with greater agility, to improve the experience of end-users, and to save costs. The use cases for our solutions range from IT service management and ticketing to improving employee experiences, business workflows, and customer service. We are the European Alternative to the global goliaths in our space. Our headquarters is located in Finland and we have regional hubs in Germany and Sweden. Efecte is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace.