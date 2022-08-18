Springfield Massachusetts Small Business Owner Expands Critter Control Territory to Cover all of Western Massachusetts

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Critter Control, an industry leader in the humane removal of nuisance wildlife, announced today that current franchisee, Jonathan Cahoon, is expanding to cover all of Western Massachusetts. Critter Control will now service Amherst, Pelham, Pittsfield, and Greenfield. Calhoun, who purchased Critter Control franchise in 2021 focused on Springfield, Chicopee, Holyoke and the rest of Hampden County.



“My goal has always been to grow a business here in Western Massachusetts, particularly one that solves residents’ problems with wildlife by improving their homes' quality and value while also maintaining the integrity of the local environment,” said Jonathan Cahoon, owner of the Critter Control of Springfield. “The expansion to include all of Western Massachusetts, enables my team to further service and protect the families, homes and wildlife most commonly found in the area.”

Born and raised in Massachusetts, Cahoon developed a love for the great outdoors early on. Prior to joining Critter Control, he worked as a truck driver, servicing Western Massachusetts businesses. Cahoon knows firsthand the importance of having a resource like Critter Control, as Massachusetts is home to a wide variety of nuisance wildlife, including squirrels, bats, raccoons, skunks, woodchucks and opossums. Some of the more unique nuisance wildlife to the area include fishers and porcupines.

With the State’s ever-evolving ecosystem due to deforestation for commercial and residential development, wildlife is a major concern for homeowners. Western Massachusetts has always been a popular destination for vacations and summer homes. Replacing forests with homes and buildings has led wildlife to seek food and shelter in residents’ homes and backyards.

“Most people come to Western Massachusetts to be closer to the wilderness,” said Cahoon, “but they don’t want to be so close as to share their home with a wild animal.”

Established in 1983, Critter Control is a nuisance wildlife removal service that prioritizes the humane removal of animals from homes and yards. With the launch of each new franchise comes an intensive, hands-on training session to ensure the success of each new franchise operator. The training sessions are held at Critter Control’s Atlanta headquarters, with simulated environments that prepare teams for any wildlife scenario. The company’s attention to safety, ongoing education and training allows its franchise owners to operate to the utmost success and confidence.

Critter Control of Springfield is open Monday through Friday from 8:00am – 5:00pm and emergency services available on Saturday and Sunday. Residents in need of immediate services can contact the Critter Control at 1-800-Critter or visit https://www.crittercontrol.com.

About Critter Control

Founded in 1983, Critter Control is an industry leader in the removal of rodents, raccoons, bats, birds and other nuisance wildlife. The Atlanta-based company operates franchises and corporate-owned locations in more than 100 markets throughout the U.S. and Canada. Learn more about Critter Control at www.crittercontrol.com.

