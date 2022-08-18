Taglich Brothers Initiates Coverage of Sidus Space, Inc.

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taglich Brothers, Inc . announces it has initiated coverage of Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIDU).



Sidus Space, Inc. , headquartered in Merritt Island, Florida, is a Space-as-a-Service company offering mission critical hardware manufacturing, multi-disciplinary engineering services, satellite design, production, launch planning, mission operations, and in-orbit support for military, civil, and commercial customers.

The complete 18-page report is available at https://taglichbrothers.com/ .

Taglich Brothers, Inc . is a full-service broker dealer focused exclusively on microcap companies. The Company defines the microcap segment of the equity market as companies with less than $250 million in market capitalization. Taglich Brothers currently offers institutional and retail brokerage services, investment banking and comprehensive research coverage to the investment community.

