Rising Incidences of Drug Abuse Among the Elderly Drives Drug of Abuse Testing Market to Grow at Above 5% CAGR - Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drug of abuse testing market was valued at an estimated US$ 1.5 Bn in 2021, with sales expected to grow at more than 5% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. Rising opioid dependence among the geriatric population as well as high demand for rapid and accurate drug testing equipment in forensic laboratories, hospitals, and senior citizen care centers are fueling the growth of drug of abuse testing equipment in the market.



Chronic pain is more commonly found in the geriatric population and is far more complicated. Patients diagnosed with cancer and heart disorders often complain of debilitating pain. Thus, patients and the elderly are often prescribed opioid medications for pain management. However, regular opioid use results in addiction and in some cases lead to the patient opting for cheaper drugs. In addition, recreational marijuana use for chronic pain management also leads to addiction. As addiction cases continue to rise, especially among the elderly, hospitals and care homes regularly conduct screenings and tests for drug abuse. Thus the market prospects for drug of abuse testing look positive over the forecast period.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-1649

Incidences of substance use disorders (SUDs) have increased in the past few years. Research has also revealed significant comorbidity of SUDs with psychiatric disorders and health issues. As fentanyl-related deaths, other issues pertaining to psychostimulants, and cases of vaping, continue to rise, drug abuse tests are also witnessing developments such as the United State’s National Drug Early Warning System (NDEWS). All of these developments and the implementation of new drug of abuse testing guidelines will likely boost the sales of drug of abuse testing during the forecast period.

“Increasing awareness about the growing consumption of illicit drugs and about overdose of prescribed medications are expected to bolster the sales of drug of abuse testing over the forecast period,” says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

Preference for on-the-spot and disposable testing methods to boost market possibilities.

Increasing cases of substance abuse generate market opportunities in the U.S.

Drug of abuse testing market in the U.K to exhibit significant growth.

Drug of abuse testing for cannabinoids to gain popularity over the forecast period.

Immunoassays drug of abuse testing technique will continue to dominate the market.





Request for Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-1649

Competitive Landscape

Quest Diagnostics, Roche Holding AG, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Siemens AG (Siemens Healthineers), Abbott Laboratories (Alere, Inc.), Shimadzu Corporation, Express Diagnostics International Inc., Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, and others are some of the major players in the drug of abuse testing market that are profiled in the full version of the report.

Major market players are keen on providing online training on the identification and handling of illicit drugs to law enforcement to gain a competitive advantage.

More Insights into the Drug of Abuse Testing Market Report

In its latest report, FMI offers an unbiased analysis of the global drug of abuse testing market, providing historical data from 2016 to 2020 and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on drug type (psychostimulants, narcotics, cannabinoids, sedatives, others), technique (immunoassay, chromatography, rapid testing), end user (hospitals, diagnostics laboratories, forensic laboratories, others), and region.

According to the latest FMI reports, based on region, the target market in North America is fueled by the rising incidences of opioid dependence and growing substance abuse rates. Again, the emergence of early warning systems will further propel the sales of drug of abuse testing in this region. Collaborations between major market manufacturers, research centers, and local authorities to spread awareness about drug abuse might also bolster future prospects.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-1649

Drug of abuse testing market in the U.K. is expected to show impressive growth over the forecast period due to high drug abuse and addiction incidences that have made the country the “addiction capital of Europe”. Heightened usage of legal substances, mainly alcohol, and the usage of Class A drugs like heroin, meth, cocaine, and other hallucinogens are compelling authorities to launch drug testing protocols. All this drives the target market growth in this region.

Based on segmentation, sales of drug of abuse testing for cannabinoids is likely to continue to gain traction over the assessment period. By testing technique, immunoassays is expected to be the most sought-after technique with forensic laboratories being the most common end user.

Drug of Abuse Testing Market by Category

By Drug Type:

Psychostimulants

Narcotic

Cannabinoids

Sedatives

Others





By Technique:

Immunoassay

Chromatography

Rapid Testing





By End User:

Hospitals

Diagnostics Laboratories

Forensic Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Market Background

To be continued…!

Have a Look at Trending Reports of Healthcare Domain

Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market Share: During the assessment period, the global Pharmaceutical Drug Delivery Market is expected to increase at a robust CAGR of 6%, from US$ 1600 Bn in 2021 to US$ 3000 Bn by 2032.

Breast Cancer Drug Market Size: Breast cancer drug market is scaling up and the research towards improved chemotherapy drugs and targeted therapies are the major concerns of all medical centers throughout the world.

Cloud-Based Drug Discovery Platform Market Trends: Cloud-based drug discovery platforms are gaining traction, as it gives key players the opportunity of storing huge data conveniently and in a cost-effective manner.

Sildenafil Drug Market Outlook: The Sildenafil drug market is expected to grow exponentially during the estimated period due to increasing prevalence as well as incidence of erectile dysfunction and rising aging population globally.

Propranolol Drug Market Demand: Propranolol is a beta adrenergic receptor-blocking type medication used in the treatment or prevention of high blood pressure, post-traumatic stress disorder, irregular heartbeats, tremors, angina pectoris, migraine and anxiety.

Antimetabolite Drug Market Growth: The antimetabolite drugs market is expected to show significant growth rate during the forecast period.

Injectable Drug Delivery Market Type: Sales in the global Injectable Drug Delivery Market are slated to top US$ 41.5 Bn in 2022, projects Future Market Insights (FMI). Expanding at a healthy 8.9% CAGR, the market size is projected to total US$ 69.13 Bn by 2028.

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Analysis Forecast: The therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to record a CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period, up from US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 to reach a valuation of US$ 2.9 Bn by 2026.

West Nile Virus Testing Market Sale: The significant factor driving the growth of the West nile virus testing market is increasing in incidences of West nile virus infection, reasoning to the increasing burden of host born West nile virus infection and wild outbreaks of infectious disease.

Pharmacy And Drug Store Franchises Market Value: A critical driver for the Pharmacy & Drug Store Franchises market is the widespread adoption of generic drugs.

About Us

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favour the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/drug-of-abuse-testing-market

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Browse Latest Market Reports: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs