Fruit Pulp Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2032 – Persistence Market Research

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit pulp market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.4% to reach a revenue of US$ 2.93 Bn by the end of 2032, as per a revised industry analysis by Persistence Market Research.



The prolonged shelf life of a food product is highly advantageous because it does not require the use of a cold chain for distribution and maintenance. Fruit pulp can be sterilized and packaged aseptically in pouches or cans. This permits the product to be stored for extended periods without the risk of decay.

Furthermore, the use of preservatives can even further increase the shelf life of a food item. As a result, food manufacturers do not need to invest heavily in storage and transportation. The long shelf life also reduces the possibility of defective batches. As a result, this is luring more manufacturers to the fruit pulp market and driving market growth.

Fruit pulp that has been frozen or chilled retains all of the vitamins, proteins, and minerals that were extracted from the pulp during processing. Thus, it is commonly utilized in food products such as yogurt, infant food, and drinks. However, the utilization of synthetic pesticides and sewage sludge in fruit cultivation can be reflected in the fruit pulp.

Consumers today are increasingly health-conscious and selective about the food products that have additional health benefits. Fruit pulp provides numerous health benefits that help in reducing hypertension, liver disorder, and asthma. Tropical fruits are classified as having a high nutritional value since they have potential health benefits, where fruit pulp is expected to offer great nutritional advantages. Moreover, fruit pulp has nearly the same nutritious characteristics as fresh fruits and adds flavor to food preparations.

Key Takeaways of Fruit Pulp Market Study

The market for fruit pulp is anticipated to grow at CAGRs of 4.9% and 4.2% in East Asia and South Asia & Pacific, respectively, through 2032.

Market shares of the Middle East and Africa and East Asia are 19.3% and 6.2%, respectively, in 2022.

The Latin America fruit pulp market is expected to reach 294,232 MT by the end of 2032.

Fruit pulp made from berries is popular due to its flavor and taste along with numerous health benefits. The segment accounts for a market share of 20.9% and 26.5%, respectively, in North America and Europe.

The European populace consumes a sizable portion of fruit pulp products Consumers here are becoming more interested in organic and clean label items. As a result, the Europe organic fruit pulp market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2022 and 2032.





“Fruit pulp is available in several types and finds usage in various industries. Mango fruit pulp currently holds the highest market share. Manufacturers are developing organic fruit purees. Moreover, consumer spending on products with functional benefits is higher than ever, providing the pulp market with long-term potential,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers of fruit pulp are focused on increasing their organic product offerings through collaboration and sponsoring partnerships. Many market players are providing essential equipment and helping companies produce a higher quantity of organic fruit pulp to increase their organic fruit pulp offerings.

In April 2019, Dohler GmbH successfully acquired a major stake in Zumos Catalano Aragoneses (Zucasa), a Spanish puree, juice, and sweet fruit concentrate producer.

The Keventer Group's new product development process includes market sizing and opportunity analysis, along with a specific product, pricing, and SKU identification. Once the product has been developed, the company conducts quality and stability testing and acquires consumer feedback.

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global fruit pulp market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights on the global fruit pulp market based on type (berries, mango, papaya, apple, guava, pineapple, peach, kiwi, citrus fruits, and others), nature (organic and conventional), end use (food and beverages (dairy products, bakery, beverages, and others), foodservice industry, and retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business and business to consumer (hypermarket/supermarkets, convenience stores, specialty stores, and online retailing)), across six regions.

