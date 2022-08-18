Birgit Köster Hoffmann resigns from the Board of directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.)

English Swedish

Birgit Köster Hoffmann, member of the Board of directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”), has today informed the Board that she is resigning from the Company’s Board of directors with immediate effect, for personal reasons.

Birgit Köster Hoffmann joined the Company’s Board of directors in May 2021 and is the chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee since May 2022.

“On behalf of the entire Board, I would like to thank Birgit for her valuable contributions and commitment, and to wish her every success in her future undertakings”, said Peter Daresbury, Chairman of the Board.

A new chairperson of the Finance and Audit Committee will be appointed by the Board from among the current Board members of the Company.

For more information, please contact:

Peter Daresbury, Chairman

Tel.: +441948861900

E-mail: peter.daresbury@daresburyltd.co.uk



Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel.: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com



Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in the Republic of Tyva, Zabaikalye and the Republic of Khakassia. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Alluvial at Staroverinskaya), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information, please visit www.auriant.com. G&W Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 000 50, e-mail CA@gwkapital.se or visit www.gwkapital.se .

