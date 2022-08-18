FinovateFall to be Held Next Month in New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire -- More than 1,500 senior executives from leading fintech and global financial institutions are expected to attend Informa Connect’s FinovateFall 2022 conference from September 12-14, 2022, at The Marriott Marquis Times Square, New York, NY.



Finovate’s conferences are world renowned as best-in-class fintech events and routinely draw the who’s who of the financial industry. Invited speakers include industry stalwarts who offer strategic insights to an audience of C-suite leaders, senior executives and financial innovators. The precisely curated, fast-paced, insightful and to-the-point sessions set Finovate’s events apart as a highly effective knowledge-sharing and networking platform.

This 3-day conference will feature more than 100 speaker sessions with industry veterans, and 60-plus innovative live product demos from both emerging fintech solutions providers and established industry leaders.

Speakers at FinovateFall 2022 include marquee names such as James Robert Lay, Founder and CEO of Digital Growth Institute; Peggy Mangot, MD Fintech Partnerships, Commercial Banking at JPMorgan; Alexa von Tobel, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Inspired Capital; Peter Grant, President and COO of OakNorth; Maria Gotsch, President and CEO of Partnership Fund for New York City; Arte Merritt, Conversational AI Partnerships Lead at Amazon, among several other distinguished leaders from financial global institutions, fintechs, regulatory bodies, and investment houses.

Several highly interactive and impactful panel discussions, including “The Fintech Ecosystem & Strategic Partnerships – From Competition to Collaboration & Co-Creation,” “Financial Wellness & Financial Inclusion – Helping Your Customers to Long Term Financial Health,” “How Community Banks & Credit Unions Can Embrace Change to Compete In A Digital World,” “Compliance As Leverage: How To Build Anti-Financial Crime Technology & Teams To Fastrack Growth,” among many others will get to the heart of the most critical challenges in financial services today, and bring attendees up to speed with the latest technology and business models.

Keynote speakers will include the likes of Chris Cox, COO at Apiture; Jeremy Balkin, MD, Global Head of FinTech and Innovation at JPMorgan; Jody Bhagat, President of Americas at Personetics; among other eminent members of the industry.

With dozens of 7-minute product demos, Finovate offers short, punchy, and informative sessions to showcase the latest technologies. Each presenting company is carefully hand-picked by Finovate to ensure attendees maximize their takeaways from the event.

FinovateFall 2022 also offers unparalleled networking opportunities to engage directly with leading innovators, fintechs, platform players, financial institutions, regulators and investors, driving the most cutting-edge developments and redefining the future of financial services around the world. The unique high-impact meet-and-greet sessions, 1-on-1 conversations and Finovate’s state-of-the-art matchmaking tool is a priceless addition that optimizes your networking experience.

New in 2022, FinovateFall will allow access on-demand to the event content for 12 months. With Finovate’s new digital focus, attendees can re-watch sessions that they were unable to attend and those that especially resonated with their business models and targets.

About Finovate

A subsidiary of Informa Connect, Finovate is a research and events firm focused on innovation in financial and banking technology. Its team runs the Finovate conference series and authors the popular Finovate blog. Finovate is the only conference series focused exclusively on showcasing the best and most innovative new financial and banking technologies. Finovate conferences consistently attract large, high-impact audiences of senior financial and banking executives, venture capitalists, press, industry analysts, bloggers, regulators and entrepreneurs. For more information visit www.finovate.com.

