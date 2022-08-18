The Global Freeze-dried Food Market size is expected to reach $106.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Freeze-dried Food Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By B2C Type, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315012/?utm_source=GNW

This makes it possible to remove water from the material without changing its composition in any other way. Foods, including blood plasma, tissues, and concentrated solutions can all be preserved with freeze drying.



Freeze-dried foods are becoming more and more popular with consumers throughout the world since the corresponding technology keeps the food’s natural flavor and taste while also extending its shelf life. Because of this, those who go on travels prefer freeze-dried meals to satisfy their nutritional demands while traveling. The freeze-dried food products come in a range of categories, including meals, bread, cereal, fruit, and vegetable snacks.



Several businesses have started selling freeze-dried food items online with an emphasis on outdoor activities. For instance, to make it simpler for customers to select foods that suit their needs, Expedition Meals Limited arranged freeze-dried foods according to their calorie level on their web platform. According to How Stuff Works, the main goal of freeze-drying is to completely remove water from a product, such as food, while maintaining the substance’s fundamental structure.



Food won’t go bad for a long time if the water is removed. Food doesn’t decay when water is removed from it since microorganisms need water to survive. Food must have water for enzymes to interact with it, so drying food will also stop it from ripening. As a result, the product’s shelf life is increased.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Due to their greater purchasing power, customers from North America and Europe dominate the market overall and contribute significantly to the market’s worth. Due to the busy work lifestyle and a growing number of employed people, the food processing industry is developing and there is a large demand from customers for ready-to-eat or convenience food products. The demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables to be utilized in snacks, soups, sauces, bakery, and confectionery goods have therefore increased. The demand for natural and healthful food items is also being fueled by consumers’ growing awareness of the negative consequences of artificial food additives used for food preservation.



Market Growth Factors



Consumers Are Switching From Junk Food Due To Busy Lifestyle



The growth of the market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is being driven by the increase in the popularity of on-the-go snacks. The demand for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is anticipated to increase as consumer awareness of the health dangers associated with junk food consumption, such as heart disease, diabetes, and other chronic diseases grow. One of the main trends in the market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is an increase in consumer desire for healthy eating practices and a busy lifestyle. The market for freeze-dried fruits and vegetables is expanding as freeze-dried foods are becoming a bigger component of people’s diets around the world.



Convenience Food Demand Is Increasing



As freeze-dried food needs less time and effort to prepare than fresh foods, the rising customer preference for convenience foods indirectly benefits the rising demand for them. Because of customers’ busy lifestyles, there is a rising need for convenience in the processed food business. In turn, this raises consumer demand for frozen goods. Because it boosts consumers’ purchasing power, rising disposable income is another such element that has a significant impact on the expansion of the freeze-dried food business.



Market Restraining Factors



Increasing Demand For Natural And Fresh Food Goods



One of the main barriers to this market’s growth is the perception among some consumers that freeze-dried food is a subpar alternative to fresh food. Food processed a year or more before it is consumed is thought to be nutritious. Several claims have been made about the nutritional value of frozen foods by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the International Food Information Council (IFIC), such as "frozen produce is just as nutritionally rich as fresh food," which are changing customer perceptions.



Product Outlook



Based on the Food Product, the Freeze-dried Food Market is divided into Fruits, Vegetables, Meat, Poultry & Sea Foods, Pet Food, and Others. The Meat, Poultry & Sea Foods segment witnessed a significant revenue share in the Freeze-dried Food Market in 2021. It is because the meat that has been freeze-dried tastes fresh and is nutritious. A mixture of freezing and drying techniques is used in the freeze-drying process. Prior attempts mainly focused on drying process optimization without considering the potential impact of the freezing stage.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of Food Distribution, the Freeze-dried Food Market is segmented into B2B and B2C. The B2B segment procured the largest revenue share in the Freeze-dried Food Market in 2021. It is due to the most significant factors affecting the purchase of freeze-dried foods by corporate organizations including pricing, compatibility, a longer shelf life, the simplicity of stocking seasonal fruits and vegetables, and seasonality.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the Freeze-dried Food Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region acquired the largest revenue share in the Freeze-dried Food Market in 2021. The demand for all kinds of preserved food has increased as a result of consumers’ busy lifestyles. As a result, there is a larger need for convenient meals and quick lunch options. The best solution to this issue is to use preserved meals because they are easy and quick to prepare. According to Science Daily, nearly every segment of the American population has increased their consumption of ultra-processed foods over the past 20 years.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Asahi Group Holdings Ltd., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Nestle S.A., Kerry Group PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Freeze-Dry Foods LLC., SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A., Harmony House Foods, Inc., European Freeze Dry, and Nuts.com, Inc.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• B2B



• B2C



o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



o Convenience Stores



o Others



By Product



• Fruits



• Vegetables



• Meat, Poultry & Sea Foods



• Pet Food



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.



• Ajinomoto Co., Inc.



• Nestle S.A.



• Kerry Group PLC



• The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.



• Freeze-Dry Foods LLC.



• SouthAm Freeze Dry S.A.



• Harmony House Foods, Inc.



• European Freeze Dry



• Nuts.com, Inc.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315012/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________