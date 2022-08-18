Up to Par Launches New Website

Waynesboro, VA, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Up to Par Management is proud to announce the launch of its new website, uptopar.com. After months of hard work and research into prospective customers, we are delighted to officially announce an easier to navigate site with a focus on the company’s services.

UTP + TH Marketing, built the new website with features tailored to provide a streamlined experience on every page, from available services to meeting the team and case studies that demonstrate Up to Par Management’s experience.

This new site highlights the strengths of Up to Par since their start in 2009. UTP + TH Marketing have put together an easier to navigate website that is user friendly for all current and prospective clients. Visitors are able to learn about all services UTP offers with links leading to their hospitality centric services at Taylor Hospitality, and a career page for current job listings.

Director of Marketing, Natalia Contreras was lead on building the site and stated, “This new website offers users an easier approach to the company from a shorter URL to more direct navigation. All of the photography and video on the site was handled in-house which allowed us to really showcase the UTP+TH marketing services.”

“As a club and golf management company it was important for us to showcase why you want to do business with us. Our purpose to positively impact others is very clear and our new website outlines the deeper purpose of our team at Up To Par. We do fundamentally think differently about operating clubs and fully understand the social impact that clubs have on a community. Today’s clubs must touch, and engage with memberships on multiple levels and our teams are trained to create exceptional experiences all the while delivering outstanding financial results. Our new website outlines these many facets of an Up To Par Managed property with real-life photography and video from our properties,” added Sean Taylor, CEO of Up to Par Management. “This new website will give a better understanding to prospective clients of who we are, how we work, and how we can help their golf properties.”

Up to Par Management invites visitors to explore the new website. Check out the golf course videos, view the Build a Great Club webinars, and read the case studies.

About Up to Par Management

Up to Par Management, LLC is a leading club and hospitality management company specializing in golf, country club and hospitality operations. Up to Par Management is a growth-oriented company providing opportunities for its partner clubs and associates. Currently seeking to expand its portfolio of clients, Up to Par Management looks to partner with properties for full-service club management and operations assignments through long-term contracts and joint-venture investment opportunities. For more information, visit www.uptopar.com

