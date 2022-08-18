The Global Football Shoes Market size is expected to reach $24.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.4% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Football Shoes Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Distribution Channel, By Product, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06315011/?utm_source=GNW

Football shoes have gone a long way from their modest and unassuming beginnings, and currently, they are the focus of extensive research, development, sponsorship, and marketing at the center of a multinational worldwide industry.



For a very long period, the basic style and appearance of modern shoes have converged with that of sneakers, rendering them no longer truly shoes in the sense that they do not cover the ankle. In addition to association football, they are frequently worn for rugby union and rugby league by players in particular positions instead of specialized rugby shoes. For other team sports played on grass fields, such as hurling, Lacrosse, shinty, quiddich, and even tug of war, football boots are frequently used.



Cleats for soccer are a critical component of a player’s football kit. They are made to grip the ground and offer friction on the pitch to prevent slipping and sliding. Rubber, synthetic materials like nylon and polyurethane, leather, and other materials are all used to make soccer cleats. Kangaroo leather is the most widely used material for soccer cleats. A form of leather called kangaroo leather is created from the kangaroo’s skin. It is very strong and has a distinctive texture. Soccer players who have to be agile on the ground would appreciate how breathable and light it is. Because they are more durable and less expensive, some players prefer leather, while others prefer synthetic or plastic materials.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The pandemic significantly impacted the worldwide economy in every aspect. Several businesses all over the world were devastated during the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, the lockdown imposed by the government also played a major role in limiting the growth of various industries. Due to the industrial shutdown, various manufacturing facilities, including football shoe factories, were closed. In addition, the Covid-19 outbreak had a negative impact on the football shoes market as a whole. Lockdowns and other limitations brought on by the Covid-19 outbreak had an impact on logistics, the manufacturing industry, and supply chain operations. Additionally, the market experienced a negative impact on the demand side.



Market Growth Factors



Rising Trend Of Playing Football All Over The World



Football is a fantastic workout since it incorporates the endurance, strength training, and cardio. In addition, playing football can be a great alternative to gym and exercise classes. Football classes can be a significant benefit for a player in the path of obtaining physical as well as mental health. Football can be an excellent method to channel stress and tension into a more useful outlet to tackle anxiety. Football players are kept calm by the adrenaline that comes with the sport, which has been found to lessen the effects of daily pressure on the brain. Moreover, football players have lower levels of anxiety and depressive symptoms as well as lower rates of aggressive behavior off the field.



Rising Disposable Income Of People



The concept of income as it is typically understood in economics as most closely resembled by disposable income. Revenue that is available to households, such as earnings and salaries, income through self-employment and unincorporated businesses, income from pensions as well as other social benefits, and income from investments, is referred as disposable income. Households have more income to either save or spend as their disposable income rises, which ultimately results in an increase in consumption. One of the most significant factors increasing the demand is the rising disposable income of people all over the world.



Market Retraining Factors



Risk Of Injury



The most popular sport in the world and the one that brings in the most revenue is soccer. It is a sport whose intensity and commitment levels have increased significantly, and whose intrinsic risk of injury, which is not immediately due to an interaction with the environment, is particularly high. In this situation, the prominence of the cleated shoe in soccer gear may contribute significantly to the risk of injury. The evolution of soccer shoes is more complex since they differ greatly from other modern shoes made for sports like jogging, tennis, and basketball in terms of design and mechanical construction. The primary piece of soccer equipment, the cleated shoe, acts as a point of contact between the player and the field, making it essential for preventing injuries.



Product Outlook



Based on the Product, the Football Shoes Market is segregated into Soft Ground, Firm Ground, Artificial Ground, Hard Ground/Multi Ground, Turf Football, and Indoor Football. In 2021, the hard ground/multi-ground segment garnered a significant revenue share of the football shoes market. Early pre-season football games are a better fit for hard ground/multi-ground footwear. The studs or cleats on these shoes are made to penetrate the ground, making them best suited for hard surfaces in the summer. These shoes offer players greater comfort and enable even weight distribution, which reduces the likelihood of them slipping or twisting.



Distribution Channel Outlook



On the basis of Distribution Channel, the Football Shoes Market is bifurcated into Online and Offline. In 2021, an offline segment procured the biggest revenue share of the football shoes market. Shopping centers, department stores, local sports shops, etc. make up the offline market. The rising growth of this segment is attributed to the shift in consumers’ purchasing behaviors. Compared to their online equivalents, consumers believe that brick-and-mortar stores are a more reliable and authentic source for shopping. Additionally, a product’s trial is crucial when choosing the best option when purchasing football shoes.



Regional Outlook



Region-Wise, the Football Shoes Market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, Europe witnessed the highest revenue share of the football shoes market. This segment is witnessing constant growth due to a rise in consumer expenditure on football-related goods, such as football shoes, in European nations and the popularity of the sport of football there. Football, which is among the top 5 sports in popularity across Europe, is one of the most mainstream sports in nations like Germany, Bulgaria, France, Poland, Romania, and Italy.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Adidas AG, Nike, Inc., Puma SE, Under Armour, Inc., Mizuno Corporation, Lotto Sport Italia Spa, New Balance Athletics, Inc., and ASICS Corporation.



Strategies Deployed in Football Shoes Market



Jun-2022: New Balance introduced the Vivid Spark pack, color updates for the Tekela v3+ and Furon v6+. With this launch, the company aimed to offer a seasonal refresh to football players to use in summer competitions and beyond.



Jun-2022: Puma teamed up with Liberty London, a luxury shoe brand. Through this collaboration, the companies aimed to design a special edition of the ULTRA ULTIMATE and ULTRA ULTIMATE football boots. Moreover, these shoes are specially designed for women-specific fits along with customized logos.



May-2022: Adidas rolled out Predator Edge and X Speedflowm, the Showdown Pack of the company. With this launch, the company aimed to offer a new and enhanced look to European players for the final climactic clashes of the existing campaign.



Apr-2022: Nike released Nike Mercurial Vapor 14, Phantom GT II, and Superfly 8, the Progress Pack of the company. Following this launch, the company aimed to offer new and improved football shoes to leading athletes for the Champions League knockout stages.



Feb-2022: Puma unveiled the King Plantinum 21 Vegan, a new PUMA KING model made from animal-free materials. The new product aimed to offer a special twist to the football icon as an addition to the comfort, feel, and signature style of the King model. Moreover, the new product is 100% free of animal-derived materials.



Jul-2021: Mizuno launched Morelia Neo 3 Beta, Morelia Neo 3 Pro, and Morelia Neo 3 Pro AS in scuba blue color. The new products aimed to offer an optimal fit along with a cool feeling to customers. Moreover, the new products would also complement the blue lagoon concept of the company.



Jan-2020: Nike partnered with LFC, a professional football club based in Liverpool, England. Under this partnership, Nike would become the official kit supplier of LFC to deliver Nike outfitting to women’s, men’s, and Academy squads along with the coaching staff of the Liverpool FC Foundation.



May-2018: New Balance unveiled the Furon 4.0 and Tekela, the Otruska Pack of the company. The new Furon 4.0 aimed to offer explosive acceleration along with decisive accuracy to football players. In addition, Tekela would provide game-changing agility to the user.



