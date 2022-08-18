Mission Cloud Services is Named the #1 Medium-Sized Company to Work for in the Los Angeles Business Journal Best Places to Work 2022

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mission Cloud Services , a cloud managed services provider and Amazon Web Services (AWS) Premier Tier Services Partner , today announced it is the winner in the medium-sized company category at this year’s Best Places to Work in Los Angeles awards. Mission previously made the list in 2019, 2020, and 2021, including winning the mid-sized company category last year. The Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group created this sixteenth annual program to identify, recognize, and honor the best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county’s economy, workforce, and businesses. The list is made up of 100 companies split into three categories based on their employee count.



Companies from across the county entered the employer assessment process to determine the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles . The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's benefits, policies, practices, and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 20% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 80% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final rankings. Workforce Research Group managed the overall registration and survey process in Los Angeles, analyzed the data, and determined the final rankings.

“We’re incredibly proud to be named the top medium-sized company to work for in Los Angeles for the second year in a row,” said Karoline Saffi, SVP, People & Culture, Mission. “While we continue to grow our distributed team, the Los Angeles area holds a special place in our hearts— it is where we started and where a large portion of our team is still located. We love to bring all employees to the Los Angeles area for company gatherings to share this beautiful city with the rest of our distributed team. Since our founding, we have made it a top priority to build employee experiences, benefits, and programs that accelerate careers, ensure work-life balance, and make Mission an especially desirable place to be. We thank the Los Angeles Business Journal and Workforce Research Group for this honor.”



Guided by its core values, Mission continues to stand out as a fair, empathetic, and progressive place to work. Among its most recent employee experience honors:

Fortune magazine – Best Medium Workplaces

Best Medium Workplaces Inc. 5000 – Best Workplaces

– Best Workplaces The Los Angeles Business Journal – Best Place to Work

– Best Place to Work Channel Partner Insight – Best Employer to Work For

– Best Employer to Work For Built In – Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

– Best Places to Work in Los Angeles Comparably – Best Company for Leadership, Perks & Benefits, and Professional Development, Best CEO, and Best CEOs for Diversity

