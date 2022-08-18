Logo Brands Lands Newest Strategic Partnership With Clemson University

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logo Brands, Inc. has announced the signing of a five-year strategic licensing agreement with Clemson University beginning July 1, 2022.

While Logo Brands currently has rights with Clemson to sell licensed merchandise, this new agreement grants Logo Brands exclusive rights to manufacture, produce and distribute tents, chairs, stadium seating, soft-sided coolers and tables for the university. Logo Brands will continue to offer additional products for the university to include tote bags, blankets, pillows, drinkware, athletic balls and inflatables.

"Clemson is one of our leading collegiate programs," said Maggie McHugh, VP of Strategic Partnerships at Logo Brands. "We're looking forward to growing this program by offering a great assortment of products for Clemson students, fans, and alumni for many years to come."

This licensing agreement will allow Logo Brands to partner with Clemson in marketing activations and product development while ensuring that officially licensing Clemson lifestyle and outdoors merchandise is available to fans both in-venue and on e-commerce channels in the United States.

Logo Brands will continue to produce and distribute Clemson Tigers products through Target, Fanatics, Dick's Sporting Goods, Academy Sports, Walmart and other major retail outlets in addition to Clemson's on-campus bookstore and the Logo Brands e-commerce site.

Founded in 1889, Clemson University is known for their excellent academic program, three National Champion titles in football and over 100 ACC Champion titles in various sports. With more than 26,000 undergraduate and graduate students, Clemson is one of the most productive public research universities in the nation. Midway between Atlanta, Georgia, and Charlotte, North Carolina, Clemson hosts a deep network of fans and alumni.

Clemson will be the 28th university, 7th from the ACC, to enter into a strategic licensing agreement with Logo Brands.

About Logo Brands

Logo Brands is a leading manufacturer of officially licensed products for more than 450 teams and organizations including collegiate, NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, MLS, and NASCAR. The company's assortment spans the categories of outdoor lifestyle, indoor living and on-the-go with more than 170 different product lines. The company began as a family business in 2000 by shipping tailgate chairs from a garage just outside of Memphis, Tennessee. Its headquarters are now in Franklin, Tennessee.

MEDIA CONTACT: Natalie Hill, 615-716-4901, natalie@logobrands.com

Follow on Instagram: @logobrandsinc

Related Images











Image 1: Clemson Footballs





Logo Brands Ball Bin Filled With Rubber Repeating Tiger Paw Pattern Footballs









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment