EnsembleIQ’s Progressive Grocer Launches Grocery Industry Week, Brings Grocery Leaders Together through Four Co-Located Events to Exchange Ideas, Celebrate Success and Build Relationships

CHICAGO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnsembleIQ 's Progressive Grocer , the #1 grocery industry business intelligence provider, today announces the inaugural Grocery Industry Week , a three-day event that brings together grocery leaders to exchange ideas, celebrate success and build relationships. Grocery Industry Week includes four co-located events – Progressive Grocer GenNext , Grocery Leaders Executive Forum , Retailer of the Century and Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) – and takes place November 2-4 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress in Orlando, FL.



Grocery Industry Week will showcase how the industry is tackling timely topics, including:

Sustainability initiatives driving consumer and employee engagement

Technology to lower costs and drive more sales

The post-pandemic customer experience

Foodservice trends capturing more share of stomach

Innovative strategies for grocery’s future



“As Progressive Grocer is celebrating 100 years of serving the retail community, we are excited to host a three-day event that brings grocery leaders and influencers together to honor the past and explore the future of this incredible industry,” said Gina Acosta, Editor-In-Chief, Progressive Grocer. “It’s important for grocery leaders to have an industry event that not only celebrates their successes, but also helps foster ideas and innovation to drive their business—and the industry—forward.”

Progressive Grocer’s Grocery Industry Week includes:

Progressive Grocer GenNext: The Future Leaders Forum – November 2

A forum tackling the crucial issues shaping the future of the grocery industry, such as labor and retention, technology, diversity and inclusion and the changing needs of shoppers. By bringing together the most promising emerging talent with the GenNext Awards, this event provides grocery leaders with the most complete perspective of what's next for grocery.

The Grocery Leaders Executive Forum – November 3

The Grocery Leaders Executive Forum brings the grocery retail industry together for thought leadership focused on the major issues post-COVID that have impacted grocery. Industry-leading stakeholders, senior executives and emerging innovators will come together to celebrate 100 years of grocery retail to drive change, influence the next 100 years and celebrate diversity and the next generation of solutions.

Retailer of the Century – November 3

Progressive Grocer honors the ten food retailers that have had the greatest influence on the industry over the past century. See the retailer nominees here .

Progressive Grocer's Top Women in Grocery (TWIG) – November 3-4

A Leadership Development Program that brings winners together to discuss the important issues facing women in the industry, and the Top Women in Grocery Awards Gala, the most prestigious honor for female leaders in the grocery industry. Top Women in Grocery award winners represent all levels in the industry in the retailer and supplier communities. See the award winners here .

