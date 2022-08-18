Greene Concepts Distributor H2O Artesian Finalizes Deal With 200 Store Grocery Retailer

Marion, North Carolina, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greene Concepts Inc. (OTC Pink: INKW) is pleased to announce that its Florida distributor H2O Artesian, Inc. has finalized an agreement with a major retailer with over 200 grocery stores in the Southeast United States. With this deal, H2O Artesian will vastly increase the number of consumers able to purchase and enjoy BE WATERTM, Greene Concepts’ flagship bottled artesian spring water.

As previously captured in Greene Concepts’ July 20, 2021 press release , Brian Adkins and Mike McMurray, H20 Artesian’s principal partners, lead the effort to extend the distribution and sales of BE WATERTM in the Southeastern United States.

Brian Adkins highlights, “H2O Artesian is extremely pleased to have captured the interest of such a well-known national retailer to carry BE WATERTM. The deal has been realized and we are completing final details before the retailer’s public disclosure. I would like to thank the retailer for their exceptional service during our discussions and wish to offer our great thanks for carrying BE WATER in your stores.”

“This step will significantly expand our retail presence making the BE WATERTM brand more accessible to our growing consumer base,” expresses Amy McNally, VP of Sales and Marketing. “I am delighted to have such a wonderful partnership with H2O Artesian, whose 30-years of beverage industry experience is creating incredible opportunities for BE WATER. We are fortunate to have this new partnership with a large regional retailer that will carry our USA-proud, North Carolina-sourced bottled spring water in their stores.”

Lenny Greene, CEO of Greene Concepts, states, “Great thanks to Brian and Mike for their strong efforts in closing a deal that magnifies the reach of our product to an additional 200 retail stores. I would like to offer my personal thanks to the retailer’s executive team for partnering with H2O Artesian to increase the availability of BE WATERTM.”

Mr. Greene concludes, “BE WATERTM is part of a surging trend that offers significant health benefits and healthy hydration to consumers. This new deal offers us a larger stake in the bottled water market to assist the well-being of our customers while bringing us closer than ever to realizing our goal of having BE WATERTM available for purchase across the U.S.”

Bottled water is a demanded and favored product in lieu of less-healthy beverages because of its healthiness, convenience, safety, and value according to a June 3, 2022 Supermarket News article . U.S. bottled water consumption rose 4.7% in 2021 while its bottled water’s retail dollar sales increased by 11.2% to $40.2 billion. Bottled water has outsold soft drinks every year since 2016.

About H2O Artesian, Inc.

H2O Artesian, Inc. is a Satellite Beach and Melbourne, Florida based distributor that services the entire state of Florida and distributes all of Greene Concepts brands. The company was established by Mike McMurray and Brian Adkins, who combined have over 50 years of sales and promotion expertise to retailers and consumers.

About Greene Concepts, Inc.

Greene Concepts, Inc. ( http://www.greeneconcepts.com ) is a publicly traded company whose purpose is to provide the world with high-quality, healthy and enhanced beverage choices that meet the nutritional needs of its consumers while refreshing their mind, body and spirit. The Company’s flagship product, BE WATER , is a premium artesian bottled water that supports total body health and wellness. Greene Concepts’ beverage and bottling plant is located in Marion, North Carolina, and their water is ethically sourced from seven spring and artesian wells that are fed from a natural aquifer located deep beneath the Blue Ridge Mountains. Greene Concepts continues to develop and market premium beverage brands designed to enhance the daily lives of consumers.

