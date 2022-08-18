Euro Sun Receives Major Permitting Milestone From Environmental Protection Agency

TORONTO, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Sun Mining Inc. (TSX: ESM) (“Euro Sun” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Hunedoara County Environmental Protection Agency has successfully completed the Strategic Environmental Assessment (SEA) approval process for the Urban Zoning Plan of Rovina Valley Mining Project and issued the Environmental License. The legislatively required Public Meeting on the SEA was held on May 31, 2022 and was led by the Head of the EPA's Regulatory Office in Hunedoara County and included Euro Sun representatives and its key environmental consultants. Also in attendance were representatives from Hunedoara County Emergency Situations, Public Health, Agriculture, Hunedoara Branch of the National Agency for Land Improvement, County Commissariat of the National Environmental Guard, the County Council and 7 local area mayors. This mandated meeting allows all interested parties to voice support and/or concerns regarding the project directly to the local Environmental Protection Agency as prescribed by Article 23, first paragraph and Article 31 from the Decision of the Romanian Government no. 1076/2004.



The meeting was held in the Rovina community centre with approximately 200 attendees. The meeting consisted of a one-hour presentation on the project by the company followed by a 90 minute question or comment period led by the EPA’s representative. All questions were recorded for further response in writing by the EPA and/or the company.

Chief Operating Officer Sam Rasmussen in attendance at the meeting comments: “The meeting allowed the participants to address the Agency with a variety of comments and questions related to the project. Our strong environmental processes with no cyanide, minimal water usage and dry tailings deposition means a minimal and managed impact to the mine site area. The advanced work by our team and supporting consultants over the last several years allowed us to respond confidently and favorably to all questions raised during this public forum.”

Scott Moore, CEO stated “We are extremely positive with this outcome, which has been driven by good co-operation between our local consultants, management team and officials from the Environmental Protection Agency. We would like to thank the EPA for approving this important milestone for the Rovina Valley Project in a timely manner and look forward to the completion of the PUZ process.”

The EPA has now concluded its review and has issued the Environmental License representing the Official Environmental Approval of the Urban Zoning Plan for Rovina Valley Mining Project in accordance with the legislation.

The Company continues to receive the necessary approvals for the PUZ from the requisite agencies and are expecting completion later this year. Upon completion of this important step the Company can then apply for the Urbanism Certificate for the Project with Hunedoara County. This initiates the Environmental Impact Assessment which is the final major milestone in achieving permitting for the Rovina Valley project.

The result of a successful EIA process is the issuance of the Construction Permit now targeted for Q3 2023, and will allow the company to move into Construction and Operation of the Project.

About Euro Sun Mining Inc.

Euro Sun is a Toronto Stock Exchange listed mining company focused on the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Rovina Valley gold and copper project located in west-central Romania, which hosts the second largest gold deposit in Europe.

For further information about Euro Sun Mining, or the contents of this press release, please contact Investor Relations at info@eurosunmining.com

