TrueCare Receives Notice of Intent to Award Statewide Medicaid Contract in Mississippi

JACKSON, MS, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrueCare announced today it received an intent to award a contract to provide services for the statewide administration of the Mississippi Division of Medicaid Coordinated Care Organization Program, which consists of the Mississippi Coordinated Access Network (MississippiCAN) and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP).

TrueCare is a plan-provider alliance designed to leverage the expertise of CareSource, a nationally recognized nonprofit managed care organization, with providers delivering high-quality care and outcomes. TrueCare not only received an intent to award a contract, but ranked highest overall among all offerors evaluated by the state.

“CareSource’s strength as a national leader in quality and operational excellence aligned with TrueCare’s local knowledge is a unique combination. TrueCare drives innovation at the heart of member care while also bringing value for providers,” said Erhardt Preitauer, President & CEO, CareSource. “We look forward to making a lasting difference in the health and well-being of Mississippians while driving better quality and outcomes.”

The new contract’s initial term is expected to begin on July 1, 2023. As the procurement process continues, MississippiCAN and CHIP members will continue to receive services through their existing coordinated care organizations.

“TrueCare is excited to have the opportunity to show how a provider-sponsored health plan can provide high-quality care to Mississippi Medicaid members and high-quality services to Mississippi providers,” said TrueCare Board Chairman Chuck Reece. “We are looking forward to partnering with the Mississippi Division of Medicaid to make a meaningful difference for Mississippians and to be a catalyst for innovation in health care delivery models in Mississippi.”

TrueCare seeks to change the trajectory of Mississippi health care by uniting CareSource’s 30+ years of Medicaid managed health plan experience with the clinical expertise of TrueCare’s more than 60 hospitals and health systems. This approach drives value as the providers are invested in delivering positive health outcomes at the point of care for vulnerable Mississippians, while also effectively managing costs.

CareSource is a recognized health care innovator and a pioneer in tackling critical issues around social determinants of health, which have a major impact on people’s health, well-being and quality of life. With a member-centric focus, the organization has developed transformative market-tested programs that put the member first. At the heart of the organization’s work is its focus on partnering with community-based organizations.

About TrueCare

TrueCare is a nonprofit, provider-sponsored health plan owned by nearly 60 Mississippi hospitals and health systems and supported by CareSource’s 30+ years of managed health plan experience. TrueCare’s innovative provider-payer alliance model aims to improve the health of Mississippi communities by giving providers a real voice in decision-making, utilizing a patient-first approach, aligning incentives, and improving care coordination and outcomes.

About CareSource

CareSource is a nonprofit, multi-state health plan recognized as a national leader in managed care. Founded in 1989, CareSource administers one of the nation’s largest Medicaid managed care plans and offers a lifetime of access to care through health insurance, including Medicaid, Health Insurance Marketplace, Medicare Advantage and dual-eligible programs. Headquartered in Dayton, Ohio, CareSource serves 2 million members in Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia. CareSource is also a partner in CareSource PASSE, which has been approved as a new option for the Provider-Led Arkansas Shared Savings Entity (PASSE) Program for Arkansans with complex behavioral health and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. CareSource understands the challenges consumers face navigating the health system and is transforming health care with industry-leading programs that improve the health and well-being of its members.

