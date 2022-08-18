Tile Adhesive Market Size is projected to reach USD 3.46 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adhesives for tiling are used to adhere tiles to walls, floors, swimming pools, etc., which may be made of cement, wood, glass, etc. Primarily, they are composed of cement, epoxy, and polymer. Tile adhesive is a flexible material that does not shrink or crack in response to changes in humidity and temperature. Tile adhesive is used to prevent tiles from breaking and shedding. It is straightforward to use a tile adhesive , as it is available in ready-to-use bags and requires only the addition of water. Additionally, pre-mixed adhesives for tiling are now available on the market. They are also used to prevent or repair water seepage beneath the tiles.

In addition, worker migration and informal sector workers harmed the tile and marble adhesives industry's supply chain and production activities. Due to the lockdown's effect on cash flow, prospective buyers were reluctant to take out loans or pay higher EMIs for new residential and commercial spaces. Closing malls, offices, businesses, gyms, gaming zones, and movie theatres have led to a decline in demand for commercial infrastructure spaces. If World Health Organization (WHO) and government rules for preventing infection and other corrective measures are adhered to, the tile and marble adhesives industry is projected to recover.





Increasing Construction and Renovation Efforts and Demand for Outdoor Entertaining Spaces Drives the Global Market

Adhesives for tiling are used to adhere tiles made of cement, wood, glass, etc., to walls, floors, swimming pools, etc. They are predominantly composed of cement, epoxy, and polymer . The adhesive for tiles is a flexible substance that does not contract or crack in response to changes in humidity and temperature. The application of tile adhesive prevents tiles from cracking and shedding. Tile adhesive is readily available in ready-to-use bags and requires only the addition of water for application. In addition, pre-mixed adhesives for tiling are now commercially available. Additionally, they prevent or repair water seepage beneath the tiles.

In the past decade, outdoor hotels, cafes, play areas, swimming pools, and lounges have exploded in popularity. Typically, these areas are designed with aesthetic appeal in mind. Luxury flooring options include ceramic tiles , stones, and marble. In addition, the hotel and lodging sector is thriving due to the expansion of the tourism sector. The high demand for tiles and marble for developing such areas will drive the tile and marble adhesives market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 3.46 Billion by 2030 CAGR 7.3% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion ) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, Application and End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Market Opportunities Rising demand for tile and marble flooring in commercial and corporate Key Market Drivers Rising Reconstruction and Renovation Activities to Aid Growth

Growing Popularity of Open-air Entertaining Spaces to Drive Market

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific tile and marble adhesive market are anticipated to be driven by an increase in residential and commercial construction projects. China, for example, has approved twenty-six infrastructure projects. Cementitious adhesives are in high demand in developing countries such as India and China.

Europe is likely to experience significant growth in this market due to the presence of many manufacturers. The economy's expansion will be stimulated by an increase in the number of individuals engaged in residential construction and renovation. It is anticipated that growth will be driven by increased spending on residential interiors and exteriors and an increase in disposable income.





Competitive Analysis

Global Tile Adhesive Market: Segmentation

Based on Type

Cementitious

Dispersion

Reaction Resin

Global Ceramic

Based on Application

Wall tile

Floor tile

Ceiling tile

Indoor tiles

Outdoor tiles

Swimming pool tiles

Based on End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Based on Technology

Water-based Adhesives

Solvent-based Adhesives

Hot-melt based Adhesives

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Tile Adhesive Market Definition Tile Adhesive Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Tile Adhesive Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Type Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Cementitious Market Size & Forecast Dispersion Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Ceramic Market Size & Forecast Vitrified Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Type By Application Canada By Type By Application Mexico By Type By Application Latin America By Type By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Type By Application France By Type By Application U.K. By Type By Application Italy By Type By Application Spain By Type By Application Rest of Europe By Type By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Type By Application China By Type By Application Australia By Type By Application India By Type By Application South Korea By Type By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Type By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Type By Application South Africa By Type By Application Kuwait By Type By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Type By Application Company Profile 3M Company Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Henkel AG Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Huntsman Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

March 2022 - Bostik has concluded a distribution agreement with DGE for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The deal, valid as of January 2022, includes Born2BondTM engineering adhesives designed for ‘by-the-dot’ bonding applications in selected industries, such as automotive, electronics, luxury packaging, medical devices, and MRO; as well as Bostik’s Industrial Adhesives & Sealants used in the manufacture and assembly of components across a diverse range of industrial sectors.

Bostik has concluded a distribution agreement with DGE for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The deal, valid as of January 2022, includes Born2BondTM engineering adhesives designed for ‘by-the-dot’ bonding applications in selected industries, such as automotive, electronics, luxury packaging, medical devices, and MRO; as well as Bostik’s Industrial Adhesives & Sealants used in the manufacture and assembly of components across a diverse range of industrial sectors. Feb 2022 - Our parent company, Arkema, finalized on 28 February 2022 the acquisition of Ashland’s Performance Adhesives business, a first-class leader in high-performance adhesives in the United States. This operation marks a significant step in Arkema’s strengthening of its Adhesive Solutions segment and fully aligns with the Group’s strategy to become a pure Specialty Materials player by 2024.





