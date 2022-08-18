Customized Nutrition Coaching is Now Available at Camp Gladiator

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Camp Gladiator (CG), a national platform for outdoor and online bootcamp workouts led by Certified Personal Trainers, is proud to expand its offerings with the launch of CG Nutrition, a customized nutrition coaching program. CG Nutrition connects clients to Certified Nutrition Coaches across the United States and provides customized, dietitian-approved meal plans for individuals' unique fitness and weight-loss goals. Unlike other meal-planning programs, CG Nutrition clients partner and communicate one-on-one with their Coach for education, motivation, and accountability.

"We are proud to be the only fitness and nutrition platform to offer thousands of full-body workouts and one-on-one nutrition coaching," Camp Gladiator Co-Founder and Co-CEO Ally Davidson stated. "We want to positively impact as many lives as possible, and offering nutrition coaching, in addition to our outdoor and online workouts, is one of the most significant business decisions we have made to achieve our mission. We are launching with over 350 Certified Nutrition Coaches across the United States and growing daily. Our Coaches are passionate about delivering a simple and effective program to help clients achieve their goals."

CG Nutrition includes:

Dietitian-approved meal plans.

Education for sustainable healthy eating habits.

One-on-one partnership and accountability with a Certified Nutrition Coach.

CG Nutrition Coaching is available today with membership options starting at $49/month. For more information on the program and pricing, visit CG Nutrition.

Disclaimer:

CG Nutrition consists of general nutritional information regarding healthy eating habits and is not a substitute for individual or personalized medical advice. You should consult a licensed health professional before starting a new, or making changes to an existing, nutrition or health program. For additional information, please visit the CG Nutrition Terms.

About Camp Gladiator: Camp Gladiator (CG) is a fitness and nutrition platform on a mission to positively impact lives through full-body bootcamp workouts and customized nutrition coaching. By connecting individuals to their own Certified Personal Trainer and Nutrition Coach, clients experience one-on-one communication to stay motivated and accountable to achieve their goals. Camp Gladiator also provides entrepreneurial opportunities for Trainers and Coaches to build their own businesses within CG's well-known brand and network of clients. For more information on Camp Gladiator, please visit campgladiator.com, and follow CG on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter under @CampGladiator.

Contact:

Howard Schaffer

Chief Marketing Officer

Camp Gladiator

marketing@campgladiator.com

Related Images











Image 1: CG Nutrition Coaching





CG Nutrition provides customized, dietitian-approved meal plans combined with accountability from a Certified Nutrition Coach to provide the tools needed to eat well for any lifestyle.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment