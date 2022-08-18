CORRECTION -- Laurentian Bank of Canada to announce third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 31st

English French

In a press release issued under the same title on August 18 by Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB), please note that in the title, the word second has been replaced by third.

MONTREAL, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSX: LB) will release its third quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 31st. It will also hold a conference call for media representatives and the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (ET). The quarterly Report to Shareholders, Supplementary Financial Information and Investor Presentation will be posted on https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/ under the Financial Results section, prior to the conference call.

Conference call Date : Wednesday, August 31st, 2022 Time : 9:00 a.m. (ET) Call-in number: 1-800-289-0720 Access code: 9182252 Live webcast: https://lbcfg.ca/investors-centre/,

Playback Availability: From 12:00 p.m. (ET) on August 31st, 2022, until 12:00 p.m. (ET) on September 30, 2022. Playback link: Follow this link

