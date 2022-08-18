Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market to Reach US$ 2.85 Bn by 2027, observes TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The value of the global hospital acquired disease testing market size stood at US$ 798.6 Mn in 2018. The hospital acquired disease testing market analysis expects the market to develop at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period, from 2019 to 2027. Hospital acquired disease testing market to reach US$ 2.85 Bn by 2027. The global market is projected to be driven by an increase in the number of pathogens with drug resistance and incidence of hospital acquired infections. Development of government policies and guidelines for prevention and management of hospital acquired infections is also anticipated to propel the global market for testing for hospital acquired infections during the given timeframe.



Cost of hospital acquired infection prevention ranges between $28.0 billion and $33 billion annually, as reported by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Governments are implementing steps to lower the occurrence of hospital acquired infections in the respective countries to lessen the strain on hospitals caused by patients' prolonged hospital stays. Increasing involvement is governments is likely to emerge as an important hospital acquired disease testing market trends.

Bodies for hospital acquired infection prevention and control exist in developed nations, and they have created standards for the identification and management of hospital acquired infections. For instance, the European Society of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ESCMID) suggests a two-step detection technique for the detection of Clostridium difficile, but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises a nucleic acid amplification test. In nations where the legal as well as regulatory frameworks have been developed and are being adhered to, these rules are what drive the demand for recommended testing.

Key Findings of Market Report

Public awareness campaigns by government and organizations in charge of preventing these infections emphasize the need for testing for hospital acquired infections as well as the available treatments. Such awareness raising programs are Ongoing trends of the hospital acquired disease testing market and is expected to boost demand in the years to come.





North America is expected to account for s substantial hospital acquired disease testing market share. This dominance is likely to persist throughout the forecast period.



Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players are

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Diatherix Laboratories, Inc.

Becton Dickinson and Company

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Global Hospital Acquired Disease Testing Market: Segmentation

Test Type

Urinary Tract

Surgical Site

Pneumonia

Bloodstream

MRSA

Others

