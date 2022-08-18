Hemp Inc.’s Coffee Enhancer Products Available at Iconic Diner

Las Vegas, NV, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Hemp Inc. (OTC PINK: HEMP), is excited to announce that Patrick’s Roadhouse, a 50 year old iconic roadside diner, based in Santa Monica, CA, has partnered with Hemp, Inc. to carry Hemp Inc.’s CBD and CBG coffee enhancers at its world famous diner.



The coffee enhancer will be available in two flavors - natural and vanilla - and has more CBD and CBG than anything else currently on the market, with a healthy and effective 250mg of CBD and 83mg of CBG per serving (with coconut MCT oil for faster absorption). Hemp Inc.’s natural coffee enhancers are manufactured with CBD for comfort and relaxation and CBG for added pain relief. In addition, customers can save 10% on their www.kingofhempusa.com order with promo code PATS10 for home use with a 30-serving bottle containing 7,500mg of CBD and 2,500mg CBG, for a total of 10,000mg of cannabinoids.

Patrick’s Roadhouse owner Anthony Fischler stated, “We are very excited to offer Hemp Inc.’s coffee enhancer and are looking forward to a long and fruitful partnership with Hemp Inc. and their quality line of products.”

Patrick’s Roadhouse has a very unique and wonderful history: being built from an abandoned red car passenger depot, that had been shortly transformed into a hot dog stand. Founder Bill Fischler (Anthony’s late father) adorned his restaurant in a flashy shamrock theme. Originally named Patrick’s Place, it soon became one of the hottest diners in Santa Monica. The eventual Roadhouse was quickly well known for its atmospheric 40’s feel and the numerous celebrities that have visited the Roadhouse through its history.

About Hemp, Inc.

With more than 10 years of experience in growing and processing hemp in North America, Hemp, Inc. has an established network of industry professionals in every segment of the industrial hemp industry. Hemp, Inc. has the largest industrial multipurpose hemp processing facility in North America, an 85,000-square foot facility in Spring Hope, N.C. Its mission of providing green solutions that help make the world a better place continues to flourish as the company advances an ever-growing portfolio of revenue and value-generating synergistic businesses. Hemp may be the salvation in retooling America for greener, more sustainable domestic manufacturing.

The Company will continue to keep its shareholders up to date on all pertinent material events, product releases, production plans, and inventory availability. Those interested in distributing on a large-scale basis should email sales@hempinc.com or call 877-436-7564 for more information. The entire product line includes tinctures, gummies, capsules, and edibles in a variety of sizes, potencies, flavors, and formulas with a future focus on healthy foods for healthy living.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) requires issuers to provide “adequate current information”. Financials for Hemp, Inc. are listed on the OTC Exchange. More information can also be found on the Hemp, Inc. website by visiting www.hempinc.com/hemp-financial-disclosures/ . Material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties.



Contact: