Associa EMB Management To Host Free Board Member Webinar On How To Navigate Managed Community Documents

REDMOND, Wash., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa EMB Management knows that homeowners’ association (HOA) governing documents can be complicated and difficult to decode. That is why it is hosting a free webinar to help HOA board members better understand these complex forms. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will help attendees navigate their community’s governing documents and offer proper guidance to help current and future board members more effectively manage their respective communities.

What: Free Webinar

Can We Do That? What Your Governing Documents Say

and Where to Find It

Who: Ila Kane, CMCA®, AMS®

Community Associations Institute - Washington State Chapter

Allison Peryea, Esq.

Peryea Silver Taylor, P.S.

When: Tuesday, August 23 @ 6:00 p.m. PST

Where: RSVP for this free virtual event by emailing customerservice@embmanagement.com

