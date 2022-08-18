Elite Alliance Creates New Co-Ownership Residence Club in St. John, USVI

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Alliance® the leader in luxury fractional real estate consulting and sales, vacation home exchange, resort hospitality management, and vacation rental, has partnered with Island Sky Investments in Austin, Texas, to create Island Sky Residence Club St. John in the United States Virgin Islands (USVI), a private co-ownership luxury vacation property on a waterfront hillside overlooking Turner Bay. The property will offer 10 boutique one- and two-bedroom residences, each with a spectacular view of the Caribbean Sea.

McGuire Digital is managing all marketing efforts for the project, Elite Alliance Real Estate will lead the sales efforts, and Elite Alliance Hospitality will oversee the long-term management of the property. Owners receive a 1/10th ownership interest in either a one- or two-bedroom residence and a minimum of three weeks of designated use each calendar year. Owners also receive a two-year premium membership into Elite Alliance Exchange, with immediate access to 120+ worldwide destinations. Owners can immediately begin enjoying luxury vacations without having to wait for their vacation property to be completed.

"The co-ownership model we introduced with Island Sky Residence Club St. John provides all the benefits of owning a luxury vacation property of the highest quality for a fraction of the price you would pay for owning an entire single-family vacation residence," said Rob Goodyear, President of Elite Alliance. "Owners can reside in beautiful St. John without the tiresome and expensive responsibilities of owning a vacation home on their own. It's a beautiful way to live."

Construction is set to begin with five two-bedroom residences and five one-bedroom residences, all of which will be elegantly designed in a modern coastal style with a touch of West Indies tradition. In addition to the luxury accommodations of each residence, the property will feature a stunning westward-facing rooftop pool and an open lounge area. The rooftop will provide sweeping panoramic views of the bay over to St. Thomas and the surrounding islands. The property is located less than five minutes by car to Wharfside in Cruz Bay, providing easy access to the island's main area where most shopping, passenger ferry docks, bars, and restaurants reside.

Principal and developer of Island Sky Residence Club St. John, Jason Caraway, has been traveling to St. John for over 20 years. "Both the property and design have been under careful watch, and I am thrilled to begin the construction phase. I chose Elite Alliance to sell and manage the property because of their integrity and track record of over 30 years of experience, expertise, and success in the fractional sales space and luxury resort developments," says Jason. "Coupled with their ability to manage a large portfolio of luxury properties, I'm confident they will ensure long-term value and success for the property and together we can provide owners with the luxury vacation home in St. John they've always dreamed about."

For more information on Elite Alliance Real Estate, Hospitality and Exchange services, please visit www.elitealliance.com, or contact Rob Goodyear at rgoodyear@elitealliance.com or 214.393.2842. For more information on Island Sky Residence Club St. John, please visit www.islandskystjohn.com.

About Elite Alliance

Thirty years ago, the founder of Elite Alliance® created the world's first residence club at top-rated Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah. This innovative, fractional ownership model, which increased market size and profitability for developers, became the fastest growing segment of the vacation home market. As Elite Alliance's portfolio of luxury residence clubs expanded, they introduced the Elite Alliance Exchange program to allow owners to enjoy other coveted destinations at nominal expense. Elite Alliance quickly earned a reputation for first-class customer service in facilitating and coordinating exchange vacations. As a result, Elite Alliance Hospitality was created to provide robust hospitality and rental management services for residence clubs, hotels and resorts that improve operational performance and client satisfaction.

Today, Elite Alliance continues to set the standard for excellence in vacation exchange, hospitality management and fractional real estate consulting, always guided by a commitment to integrity and innovation.

About Island Sky Residence Club St. John

Island Sky Residence Club St. John is a private co-ownership luxury vacation property located in the US Virgin Islands. The property is comprised of 10 one- and two-bedroom residences, each beautifully and thoughtfully designed in coastal chic providing magnificent views overlooking Turner Bay. The rooftop features a swimming pool and open lounge area with sweeping panoramic views of the bay over to St. Thomas and the surrounding islands. Imagine live music in the tropical breeze with poolside cocktails while staring out at a fiery red sun as it fades away into the Caribbean Sea. This property will be one of the best locations on the island to take in these magnificent views, and with its "top of the world" feel, Island Sky Residence Club St. John will be regarded as one of the more exclusive residences in the Virgin Islands. The planning, permitting, and zoning have all been approved and construction is scheduled to begin soon.

About Island Sky Investments

Island Sky Investments, a private equity firm based in Austin, Texas, provides a variety of investment opportunities and has a distinct affinity for luxury coastal resort-style real estate in both the United States and foreign tropical destinations. Founder and CEO, Jason Caraway, has over 20 years of experience in real estate development, finance, and start-ups. Island Sky Residence Club St. John is the first of several upcoming luxury developments Island Sky has planned.

