Tranco Global Welcomes Director of Trade Lane Development, Adam Lovett

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tranco Global, a leading provider of North American logistics services, is excited to announce Adam Lovett as its new Director of Trade Lane Development.

Lovett began his career in logistics in 1992 with an England-based company as a Trainee in Export Operations. After just three years, Lovett became the Sales Director, where he oversaw sales in six different offices around the world from 2002 to 2018. It was in that role where he met the President of Tranco Global, Brad Kemp. Shortly after meeting, Kemp knew he wanted Lovett on Tranco Global's team.

"We're delighted to have someone of Adam's caliber come onboard and the timing is perfect," said Kemp. "We're preparing for significant growth in our EMEA lanes, and Adam's many years of WCA experience will be of great fit to our organization. Adam brings a 30-year career in international operations, sales and trade lane management. We look forward to Adam representing Tranco."

As Director of Trade Lane Development, Lovett will build regular traffic between the USA and EMEA for Tranco Global. The key to this will be developing trade lane relationships with overseas agents and customers, making face-to-face visits, developing opportunities and assisting with the RFQ process. Lovett is excited to bring positive growth to Tranco Global.

"I'm inspired by the reputation and company culture at Tranco. The team is very passionate and goes above and beyond to exceed customer expectations," says Lovett. "It's no surprise that, as a result, Tranco is experiencing rapid growth. With my background in sales and global networking, I'm committed to making major contributions to see the company continue on an upward trajectory. Exciting times are most certainly ahead!"

Tranco Global is one of the country's fastest-growing freight forwarders. Headquartered in Chattanooga, Tenn., Tranco Global provides a full suite of domestic (truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, expedited and domestic air) and international (air freight, ocean freight and customs clearance) forwarding services. Since its opening in 2016, the enterprise now has over 100 employees and five offices spread across the United States.

