WEBINAR: Liquidation Partners Leverage Technology and Relationships to Drive Success

BOSTON, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spoiler Alert, the CPG industry's leading software tool for liquidating and donating distressed inventory, partnered with Johnsonville and Natural Choice Foods to host its first webinar event about improving relationships on July 14, 2022. All attendees received Spoiler Alert's latest e-Book to learn more about the topic.

The free webinar was hosted by Spoiler Alert's Director of Customer Success, Ari Hopkinson, and Buyer Engagement Specialist, Kai Mitchell. Ari and Kai moderated the event and posed questions to Brian Jones, President & COO at Natural Choice Foods, and Jeremy Gabrielson, Inventory Control Manager at Johnsonville. Johnsonville and Natural Choice Foods have been users of Spoiler Alert's platform since 2021 and 2019, respectively.

Spoiler Alert's webinar, Building Relationships in the Secondary Market, focused on improving relationships in liquidation networks. Prioritizing relationships benefits both parties by getting consistent responses, having good faith in partnerships, creating established processes for efficiency, and becoming a discount buyer or supplier of choice.

One issue addressed during the webinar is poor communication. In fact, 77% of those working in liquidation rely on phone calls, email, and fax to sell and purchase distressed inventory. Investing in technology in the liquidation process can dramatically improve efficiency while communicating with your buyers more effectively.

On this topic, Gabrielson from Johnsonville said, "We were doing everything manually in Excel and exploring expanding our team because of how time-consuming it was. Since joining Spoiler Alert, we can send offers to all of our customers at once versus using a waterfall approach where we dealt with different customers on different days. The platform definitely has helped speed things up - it's a much more robust process today than it was before we were using Spoiler Alert."

When asked how technology has impacted their liquidation program, Jones from Natural Choice Foods spoke about the importance of building lasting relationships over concentrating on individual deals; "For us, it was very much taking it from all the individual deals and products that you have to try to bid and win on every day to developing a business plan and partnership that will benefit the next five years, not just this afternoon. We want to build relationships where we can take 90% of the product, not just make 1,000 individual deals."

Watch the full recording of the webinar here.

Spoiler Alert is a Boston-based B2B software company helping CPG companies manage excess and slow-moving inventory. Spoiler Alert's platform enables CPG customers, including Campbell Soup Company, Danone North America, Mondelēz International, Nestlé, Kraft Heinz, HelloFresh, KeHE Distributors, Johnsonville, and Bimbo, to manage their liquidation processes across a private network of discount retailers and nonprofit channels - with a heavy focus on maximizing value recovery, strengthening customer relationships, and increasing the effectiveness of supply chain managers.



