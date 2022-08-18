Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Size is expected to reach at USD 6,534 Million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1%, Owing to Increasing Prevalence of Target Disease Population

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOS ANGELES, August 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Size Accounted for USD 3,591 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 6,534 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 7.1% during the Forthcoming Period from 2022 to 2030.



The global safety prefilled syringe market is predicted to grow due to factors such as growing demand for self-care equipment and elevated demand for safer prevention injectable devices. Advancement in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry drive growth for safety prefilled syringes, as their use reduces potency loss during the transmission of biopharmaceuticals to separate containers. However, regulations imposed on the production of biodegradable syringes as a result of the negative environmental impacts of plastic products are a factor impeding the global safety prefilled syringe market growth.

Syringes are the instruments used to incorporate or withdraw liquids from something. It is typically powered by a cylinder pump system, and it is an excellent procedure of healthcare treatment for individuals provided by nurses or doctors. Prefilled & Reliable Syringes are a kind of syringe that is employed to package injectable prescription medications and diluents. Prefilled Syringes seem to be single-dose vaccine containers with the fixed syringe that are highly accurate. These are secure and disposable containers that are employed to transmit immunizations to the accurate dose required while also reducing the possibility of overdosing. Blood stimulants, vaccines, interferons, erythroid proteins, therapeutic proteins, as well as rheumatoid arthritis are just a few of the drugs packaged in safety prefilled syringes. The most commonly used medicinal groups in safety Prefilled Syringes are hematopoietic, antivirals, anticoagulants, monoclonal antibodies, anaphylaxis, and vaccines.

Report Coverage:

Market Safety Prefilled Syringe Market



Size 2021 USD 3,591 Million Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Forecast 2030 USD 6,534 Million Safety Prefilled Syringe Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 7.1% Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Base Year 2021



Base Year 2021 Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Mode of Delivery, By Barrel Type, By Product Type, By Application, And By Region

Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Schott AG, Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Catalent, Inc., Weigao Group, OMPI (A Stevanato Group Company), Nipro Corporation, and Medpro Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Impact of COVID-19 Outbreaks

Since the COVID-19 disease outbreak in Dec. 2019, the illness has scattered to over 100 countries around the world, and The World Health Organization proclaimed it a general populace medical crisis on January 30, 2020. COVID-19 can have an effect on the economy in three different ways: directly impacting demand and supply disrupting distribution networks, and having an economic effect on companies and the financial industry. Several countries, including India, China, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, as well as others, are experiencing issues with commercial transport. However, due to the potential use of COVID-19 vaccines, the COVID-19 global epidemic had a positive effect on the worldwide safety prefilled syringes market.

Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Industry Analysis

The rise in the acceptance of prescription medications, the emergence in the estimated prevalence of chronic conditions, and the massive increase in advantages of using safety prefilled syringes over traditional vials are propelling the expansion of the safety prefilled syringes market. Furthermore, technological developments in prefilled syringes make a significant contribution to market growth. Even though, the availability of different drug-delivery methodologies, as well as product incidents, is predicted to stymie market growth.

Furthermore, benefits provided by safety prefilled syringes, including ease of use, cost-effective processing, as well as the elimination of dosage inaccuracy, as well as new inventions, are anticipated to propel the market. Furthermore, an increase in the utilization of disposable syringes, as well as a growing realization that the accessibility of delivery methods and pace of usage are boosting the demand for safety prefilled syringes in the healthcare profession, is driving the market. In addition, the increased emphasis on research and innovation by leading companies to place a larger number of innovative drugs in safety prefilled syringes is a major element propelling the market. The market is boosted by the increase in injectable drugs that are able to be self-administered in the home settings, which increases product demand.

Market Segmentation

The global safety prefilled syringe market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on mode of delivery, barrel type, product type, and application. By mode of delivery, the industry is separated into intramuscular, subcutaneous, and intravenous. By barrel type, the segment is divided into customized prefilled syringes, dual chambered, and single chambered. By product type, the segment is classified into glass-based prefilled syringes, and plastic-based prefilled syringe. By application, the industry is categorized into hormonal disorders, auto-immune diseases, anemia, oncology, diabetes, and other.

Global Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Regional Outlook

The global safety prefilled syringe market is separated into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. According to the safety prefilled syringe industry analysis, Europe has become one of the prominent regions in the global market over the forecasting year. The increasing incidence of chronic diseases, the advancement of the biosimilars and biologics industry, technological developments, regional expansion by leading manufacturers, a geriatric population, and widespread use of self-injection devices are driving demand for the safety prefilled syringe market in Europe.

Safety Prefilled Syringe Market Players

Some of the prominent safety prefilled syringe market companies are Schott AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Dickinson and Company, Catalent, Inc., Becton, OMPI (A Stevanato Group Company), Gerresheimer AG, Vetter Pharma International GmbH, Weigao Group, Nipro Corporation, and Medpro Inc.

