Trillium Labs Relaunches Enhanced Best Execution Tool

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trillium Labs, a pioneering financial technology service provider, has relaunched an enhanced version of their best execution tool, one of many offerings for their post-trade surveillance software, Surveyor. This latest upgrade provides customers with advanced and intuitive visualizations, highlighting key metrics to accurately monitor execution quality. Using full depth-of-book market data, users can analyze pricing outliers and execution quality on the most granular level and display them with customizable charts, making it easier than ever to protect their business and their clients' best interests.

"The latest iteration of our best execution software was built to bridge the gaps our customers have been experiencing in the industry de facto solutions. The upgraded technologies optimize required quality analysis and feature additional functionality to ensure financial institutions have a holistic, and commercial, best execution solution." - Melissa Watras, Director of Product at Trillium Labs

Trillium Labs offers a suite of trade compliance products and services including SEC Rule 605/606 regulatory reporting, cross-product comparisons, and best execution, all powered by Surveyor, a robust post-trade compliance workflow solution.

About Trillium Labs

Founded in 2014 by electronic trading pioneers, Trillium Labs is a financial technology company dedicated to delivering innovative RegTech solutions built to be accurate and intuitive. Surveyor, our flagship product, powers best execution, and trade monitoring and detection software on a global scale. We deliver actionable insights in real-time across equities, derivatives, fixed income, and crypto markets, allowing organizations to fully adhere to current guidelines and regulations without disrupting their business growth objectives. Surveyor is the only patented solution to use a full depth-of-order book to significantly reduce false positives. Surveyor's mission to "detect accurately, display intuitively" is the core pillar of Trillium Labs' dedication to providing trusted solutions to the ever-evolving financial landscape. To learn more, visit www.trlm.com/surveyor or reach out to marketing@trlm.com.

