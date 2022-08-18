Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2028 | BlueWeave Consulting

New Delhi, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global oil & gas pipeline leak detection market is growing at a high CAGR because of the increasing energy consumption and expanding import and export of oil and gas among states and nations along with government rules governing pipeline safety and leak detection.



A recent study conducted by the strategic consulting and market research firm, BlueWeave Consulting, revealed that the oil & gas pipeline leak detection market was worth USD 3.5 billion in the year 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.40%, earning revenue of around USD 5.7 billion by the end of 2028. With the increasing energy consumption and expanding import and export of oil and gas among states and nations, the oil & gas pipeline leak detection industry is thriving at a rapid pace. Furthermore, government rules governing pipeline safety and leak detection are a significant driving force for the oil and gas pipeline leak detection market. However, the high cost and complications associated with the installation of oil and gas pipeline leak detection technology may act as a huge restraining factor for the market growth.

Rising Partnerships Of Industry Players Is Driving The Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market

With the expanding demand for leak detection technologies, the market players are increasingly engaging in partnerships and collaborations to develop innovative technologies and launch new offerings. For instance, Hifi Engineering Inc., sensing and monitoring technology for intelligent wellbores and pipelines company, recently announced the release of the HDS Pipeline Pig Management Application (PMA) for pipelines as a part of their patented high fidelity distributed sensing platform.

Increasing Launches Of Advanced Detection Technologies Is Propelling The Growth Of The Market

The oil & gas pipeline leak detection companies are increasingly launching new products to gain a competitive edge and increase their product penetration. For instance, EPIC Midstream Holdings, LP recently launched safe and reliable pipeline transfer for crude oil and natural gas liquids customers. They are offering damage prevention, enhanced pipeline integrity, etc.

Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market - By Technology

Based on technology, the oil & gas pipeline leak detection market is segmented into acoustic sensors, flowmeters, cable sensors, vapor sensors, and others. The technology of acoustic sensors has the biggest market share. It is one of the most important components of lead detection since it detects the leak's noise. Due to the increasing integration of modern technologies such as the Internet of Things, other sensors such as wire sensors and vapor sensors have a considerable market share (IoT).

Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market - Regional Insights

Geographically, the oil & gas pipeline leak detection market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle-East & Africa. Due to increased energy and natural gas consumption, the Asia-Pacific region holds the highest share of the oil and gas pipeline leak detection market. However, the Middle-Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, Iraq, United Arabia Emirates, etc., are anticipated to register a high growth rate during the forecast period. These countries are major oil-producing countries and are also their biggest exporters, due to which the demand for oil and gas pipeline leak detection is rising at a high rate.

Impact of COVID-19 on Oil & Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Market

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic breakout interrupted the oil and gas pipeline leak detection market. The epidemic resulted in oil and gas import and export restrictions, as well as a considerable drop in worldwide demand. Furthermore, due to labor scarcity and social distance conventions, oil and gas pipeline installation activities were temporarily suspended. All of these obstacles made the expansion of the oil and gas pipeline lead detection industry extremely difficult, further hindering the market growth.

Competitive Landscape

The leading market players of the oil & gas pipeline leak detection market are Siemens AG, Bridger Photonics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Perma-pipe Inc., PSI AG, Synodon Inc., FLIR International, Schneider Electric SE, ClampOn AS, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, TTK Leak Detection System, Atmos International, and other prominent players.

The oil & gas pipeline leak detection market is mainly dominated by multinational corporations. The companies constantly launch new methods of leak detection and integrate advanced technologies such as sensors to innovate their offers. They also increasingly adopt competitive strategies such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, etc., to gain a market edge.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and statistics of the oil & gas pipeline leak detection market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends of the oil & gas pipeline leak detection market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyses the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.

Recent Development

In November 2021, Schneider Electric, French energy, and automation digital solution provider, and Prisma Photonics, an Israeli next-generation fiber sensing for smart infrastructure, announced their partnership to provide real-time intelligence and precise monitoring of oil and infrastructure.

Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical data – 2018-2021 Base Year – 2021 Forecast – 2022 – 2028 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Billion Market Coverage U.S, Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Brazil, Mexico, Japan, South Korea, China, India, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Product Service/Segmentation By Location, By Technology, By Region Key Players Siemens AG, Bridger Photonics Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Perma-pipe Inc., PSI AG, Synodon Inc., FLIR International, Schneider Electric SE, ClampOn AS, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, TTK Leak Detection System, Atmos International, and other prominent players.

By Location

Onshore

Offshore

By Technology

Acoustic Sensors

Flowmeters

Cable Sensors

Vapor Sensors

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle-East & Africa (MEA)

