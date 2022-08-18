WayPoint Academy Joins the Ascent Family of Programs

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, Aug. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ascent Family of Programs is excited to announce that it has acquired WayPoint Academy, located in Huntsville, UT. The official announcement to employees as well as friends and colleagues in the field was made on Monday, Aug. 15. WayPoint Academy has great confidence in the Ascent Programs and their history of best-in-class treatment services. They're a valuable, trustworthy partner in the ever-changing world of behavioral healthcare. In partnership with the Ascent Programs, WayPoint Academy will continue to provide state-of-the-art clinical and educational services to adolescents who suffer from the debilitating effects of anxiety, OCD, and other related mental health challenges.

This partnership will be a win-win for both programs and will lead to new opportunities and better services for all students and their families. Together, the organizations will improve the quality of help, which will make a difference to so many young people who are struggling with mental health problems. WayPoint Academy will add innovative services to the Ascent Family of Programs, which currently includes: RedCliff Ascent, Discovery Ranch, Oxbow Academy, Discovery Ranch for Girls, OASIS Ascent, and Discovery Day Treatment.

The founders and operating partners at WayPoint Academy will continue in their roles, providing leadership and clinical expertise for the team. Mike Bulloch, LCSW, will head the leadership team as the Executive Director of WayPoint Academy. Cheyenne Liang, CMHC, has been promoted to Clinical Director. Jared Balmer, Ph.D., will be closely involved in a consultative role with the Ascent Programs, including WayPoint Academy.

Steve Nadauld, CEO of Ascent Family of Programs, welcomes WayPoint Academy. Nadauld says, "WayPoint Academy is a shining example of the healing that can happen when a skilled and passionate team identifies an area of need and gets to work. For over a decade, their treatment services for anxious adolescent boys is unique to the field. With the years of legendary treatment programs developed by Dr. Balmer added to that, we believe that we will be strengthened in the vision to provide top-notch clinical services across all programs."

To learn more about WayPoint Academy, visit the website at https://www.waypointacademy.com/ or call 801.690.7000.

Related Images











Image 1: WayPoint Academy





Main Lodge









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment